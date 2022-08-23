With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?

And then there was one Bachelorette?

A new teaser for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette shows emotions run high, with no shortage of drama — so much so that Rachel Recchia may be the only leading lady to make it through.

The preview, which aired after Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, features host Jesse Palmer telling Recchia that her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey "will not be joining" a rose ceremony.

As Recchia processes the surprise, Palmer tells her: "You're going to be the only Bachelorette here."

Next week is the "Men Tell All" episode, which will take viewers into the present day. After Bachelor Nation watches Recchia and Windey confront their exes on stage, they'll step back into the Bachelorette journey for Fantasy Suites. Even weeks before it unfolds on ABC, the Bachelorette trope of intimacy with multiple partners is at the forefront.

"After Fantasy Suites, everything took a 180. It was the last thing I could've ever expected," contestant Zach tells Palmer.

Suitor Erich Scwher has strong feelings about Windey's involvement with the other remaining men. "Picturing a girl I'm in love with doing that with someone else crushes me," he says, with Windey in his arms.

Shortly after, Windey is seen sobbing. "He said he can't love me," she says. "Like, am I too broken for anyone to love?"

As alone time looms, Recchia has hesitations about one of Bachelor Nation's favorite contestants: Tino Franco. After she felt that his family didn't love her during Monday's hometown episode, Recchia is hesitant about growing the connection further. "I'm scared to move forward because of what happened at Hometowns," she says.

It's not all bleak, though. Recchia appears to have found what she signed up for. "I am in love and I've never been this happy," she says in the teaser.

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Recchia and Windey opened up about how their journey was strengthened by their friendship — even in harder moments during filming. "I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication," said Recchia. "And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."

Windey added, "We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.