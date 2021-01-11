The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Run Charity 5k Together

The couple documented the active day on social media, showing themselves crossing the finish line after running 3.1 miles

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are on the run — literally!

The Bachelorette star, 30, and her fiancé, 36, took part in the New York Road Runner's Virtual Resolution Run 5K in Central Park together on Sunday.

"I can't feel my face when I'm with you🎶🥰... but for real it's too cold pls send help!!" Adams captioned an Instagram photo of herself running alongside Clark. "Had so much fun doing the @nyrr charity resolution run today with such great people. Guess it's officially time to get back into running! First run in the city in the books! 🤗."

The couple documented the active day on social media, showing themselves crossing the finish line after running 3.1 miles.

"Trying to catch her!" Clark said in an Instagram Story as he trailed behind Adams.

Clark, an addiction specialist, participated in the run to raise awareness for his non-profit, Release Recovery, which supports and assists those in recovery.

"I am am not a big resolution guy but I do believe in acting with purpose...so pick a charity close to your heart and tag them in a post along with #resolvetorun - your resolution can be to support that charity all year," Clark wrote on Instagram. "I will be out there tomorrow reppin around for @releaserecoveryfoundation. Let's roll!!!!"

Along with Adams and Clark, fellow Bachelor Nation star Joe Park, who also appeared on Adams' season, took part in the race.

"I don't normally get starstruck, but there is somebody here that I recognize that's really awesome," Park said in an Instagram Story as he walked up to Clark and Adams. "Zac Clark from The Bachelorette! Can I call you Zac? I'm such a huge fan."

"Excuse me, miss? Would you mind taking a picture of us?" he joked to Adams, who couldn't help but laugh.

Adams and Clark got engaged on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette.

Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, the couple confirmed she was moving to New York to live with Clark — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she also plans to be "bi-coastal."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"