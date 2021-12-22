Tayshia Adams Will Not Co-Host After the Final Rose Special: 'I Was Recently Exposed' to COVID

"I've cried a lot about not being there tonight but gotta make sure my @bachelornation fam stays safe & healthy," Tayshia Adams wrote

Tayshia Adams will not be co-hosting the live After the Final Rose special following The Bachelorette finale.

On Tuesday, hours before the airing of the show, Adams shared the news on her Instagram Story. The former Bachelorette lead, 31, has been serving as co-host of Michelle Young's season along with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I do look a little bit too casual to be walking out there tonight but it's just because it's a little crazy here in New York and I was recently exposed [to COVID-19]," Adams said in one of her Instagram Story clips.

"Just as an abundance of caution, for Michelle to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn and all the crew to produce this live finale tonight, I will not be there in person. But that does not mean I will not be turning in, popping my popcorn and enjoying it all," she continued.

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Teasing the "absolutely crazy" season 18 finale, Adams added, "I was there in person for the finale, and it's one you do not want to miss."

In her final Instagram Story video, Adams wrote: "@kaitlynbristowe love you so much, I'm there in spirit! I've cried a lot about not being there tonight but gotta make sure my @bachelornation fam stays safe & healthy."

At the start of the finale on Tuesday evening, Bristowe, 36, explained Adams' absence to the audience. "I am alone up here tonight. Nothing like doing live TV solo, what could go wrong. Everything could go wrong," Bristowe said. "But in all seriousness, Tayshia was recently exposed to COVID so unfortunately she can't be with us tonight. So Tayshia, we and I are really going to miss you."

Adams and Bristowe co-hosted former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston's After the Final Rose special following the conclusion of season 17 in August.

Months before in May, Adams told Cosmopolitan that "[COVID-19] vaccinations have been done on both ends of my family."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

THE BACHELORETTE - ABC hosted a brunch with Michelle Young and invited some of Los Angeles' educators and teachers for an afternoon of fun, surprises, and an extended preview of the upcoming season premiere. The season premiere of "The Bachelorette," airs TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/JC Olivera) KAITLYN BROSTOWE, MICHELLE YOUNG, TAYSHIA ADAMS Credit: JC Olivera/ABC

More recently, Adams was present at the Men Tell All special which aired earlier this month.

During the episode, Bristowe asked fellow co-host Adams about her now-ex-fiancé Zac Clark, beginning by pointing out how she was no longer wearing her engagement ring. Adams and Clark, 37, got engaged during her Bachelorette season last year. However, on Nov. 22, a rep for Adams confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair "are no longer a couple."

"All in all, all I have to say is that I'm heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds," said Adams, who subsequently walked offset.

Later, on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Adams said she was "definitely hanging in there" after her breakup was made known.

"That day was really tough for me because that's actually the day that the news broke to everyone so it was just very heavy," Adams said of the day of the Men Tell All taping. "But I had a job to do at the same time so I'm really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that, but it doesn't make any of that easier."