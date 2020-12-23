"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," Tayshia Adams tells PEOPLE of fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams Is Moving to New York with Zac Clark: 'I Can't Wait to Experience Life with Him'

She practiced being a New Yorker on The Bachelorette, and now it looks like Tayshia Adams will soon get to test out her skills in real life.

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Zac Clark, who got engaged to Adams on the show's finale on Tuesday, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

And after a whirlwind season, Adams says she's more than ready for real life with addiction recovery specialist Clark, whom she lovingly calls "a mush," to begin. "We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," says the reality star, who is from Orange County, California. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

As for their holiday plans? They'll be celebrating Christmas on the East Coast.

"We're actually going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing," Adams said on Good Morning America Wednesday morning. "But yeah, I'm going to be bicoastal. I'll have my place here [on the West Coast], but I'm looking forward to spending sometime in New York with [him]."

In the long-term, the couple may even see their career paths cross down the line.

"Zac has such a big heart and his line of work is just helping people," Adams, a former phlebotomist, tells PEOPLE. "That's why I got into the medical field, because I truly do enjoy helping people. If I could help in any part with [the recovery center Clark co-founded, Release Recovery], that's a good partner to have by your side, working together to help others."

When it comes to their wedding, "we're not rushing," Adam says. "But it's an amazing sense of security to know that I'm not going anywhere, and he's not going anywhere."

Still, talk of family is on the table.

"She wants 17 children," jokes Clark, who says he's "always wanted" to be a father. Adds Adams with a laugh: "I would love to have five children. And Zac isn't shying away from that!"

Ultimately, Adams is grateful for the immense joy she's found in an unpredictable year.