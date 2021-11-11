The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Appears to Post from Hospital Bed: 'What a Day'

Tayshia Adams shared an update with fans during an apparent hospital visit on Thursday.

The former Bachelorette, 31, posted a short clip of herself on her Instagram Story around 3 p.m. in New York City. In the video, she appeared to be hooked up to an IV and under a hospital blanket.

"Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m.," she wrote. "What a day."

The post comes days after Adams completed the New York City marathon alongside fiancé Zac Clark, whom she got engaged to at the end of her Bachelorette season last year.

After the race — Adams' first and Clark's eighth — Clark shared a loving tribute to Adams on Instagram, noting that she trained through chronic pain and a tight schedule (the star recently co-hosted Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, currently airing on ABC).

"The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage," he began. "She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will."

Clark, 37, continued, "Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers."

"No one will remember her 'time' but the fact that she went out and ran ... this race in 4 hours and 40 minutes," he added.

He called Adams' efforts "heroic" and said her performance "shows the power of believing in yourself."

"I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way (the screams overpowered the Pearl Jam playing in my ears for most of the day)," he said. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING."

Clark previously told PEOPLE that after crossing the finish line on Sunday, the couple planned to spend some quality time together.