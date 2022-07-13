After the newest Bachelorettes made the surprising decision to skip the first night rose ceremony, Recchia acknowledges that move "would be unheard of" in previous seasons of the series

Rachel Recchia and Gabbey Windey on Tough Bachelorette Cuts: 'We Know What It's Like to Be Strung Along'

THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey realize it was a bold move to cancel The Bachelorette's first rose ceremony of season 19 — but the show's new leading ladies also say it was necessary.

On Monday's season premiere, Recchia and Windey sent home only three potential suitors — magician Robert "Roby" Sobieski and twins Justin and Joey Young — and asked the 29 remaining men to move on to the next week.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the women said it's just one of the ways producers were thoughtful about accommodating their unique circumstance as co-leads this season, even if it meant occasionally allowing them to rethink long-standing Bachelorette norms.

The unusual decision to forego the typical first-night eliminations happened because the women didn't want to to "do a disservice surely to ourselves or the other men," Windey, 31, told PEOPLE at Tuesday's WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics in Los Angeles.

"What if there's a connection there that we didn't have time to really grow because we just went off basic instincts?" she explained. "So I think we were just tapping into logistics and the flexibility that this show allowed us this time around having two Bachelorettes."

"I feel like in the past, it would be unheard of to not have a rose ceremony night one and they were really willing to let us explore and really have control in that sense of taking it into our own hands," Recchia added.

Both Bachelorettes also told PEOPLE that they don't regret eliminating the 24-year-old twins and Roby, 33, during Monday's season premiere. What's more, Windey said that the pair are still happy with the choices they made this season, even though it will be "full of hard decisions." For her and Recchia, it really came down to "relying on your gut and your intuition."

"Roby, Justin and Joey are great guys, but ultimately, we know what it's like to kind of be strung along in a way," said Recchia, 26, in apparent reference to their time as contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. "So we're very big on when we know something's not working. And that's just something that we are standing by the whole season."

Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Their ‘Crazy’ New Season and How It Worked Credit: Gizelle Hernandez/abc

While Recchia and Windey's journeys as Bachelorettes has only just started for audiences, season 19's co-leads told PEOPLE that their unique time spent together on the series has only strengthened their friendship. Windey even referred to herself and Recchia as "each other's safety nets" in the interview.

"Unfortunately, Gabby can't get rid of me," Recchia told PEOPLE. "We've been through something that no one can imagine — twice — and then watched it back together twice."

"And I think we're just so lucky to have each other because it's such a unique scenario that you can't really relate to a lot of people on," Windey said. "So to have someone by my side that knows exactly what happened and how I'm feeling is invaluable."

THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Asked whether they would be in each other's weddings, the Bachelorette season 19 co-leads took the suggestion one step further and proposed that they get married at the same time.

"Yeah, let's make it easy," Windey told PEOPLE at the idea of her and Recchia getting married at he same time.

"We'll walk each other down the aisle," Recchia added.

