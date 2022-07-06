Co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Break Down How Their 'Crazy' Season Worked

"I don't think we would have had it any other way," Gabby Windey tells PEOPLE about teaming up with Rachel Recchia for the latest season of The Bachelorette, which premieres Monday on ABC

Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Their ‘Crazy’ New Season and How It Worked

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are happy with how their season of The Bachelorette plays out.

In this week's issue, the pair of Bachelorettes tease the fireworks, champagne and "crazy" emotions that come with dating 32 men. They tell PEOPLE they'll each have their own love stories — and won't be forced to compete with each other.

"It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory," says Windey, a 31-year-old nurse based in Denver. "But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don't think we would have had it any other way."

Windey and Recchia — who became friends when they both vied for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor — are keeping coy about too many spoilers so as not to "ruin" the new season, but Windey does share that "the story will definitely show and kind of tell itself once it starts airing."

She adds, "I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories."

Both women emphasized the importance of having an ally close by during filming.

"Of course it was so nice to have each other to lean on and have that built-in support as we were moving through," Windey told PEOPLE.

Recchia, a 26-year-old pilot from Chicago, continued the thought: "It's just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way."

This isn't the first time there have been two Bachelorettes. In 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were both ready to find love on the show — but in a production twist, a vote by the suitors determined which Bachelorette would stay after the first night. In the end, Bristowe was that season's leading lady.

By contrast, Recchia and Windy knew they'd be on this journey together, so they were conscious about getting on the same page before they ever stepped in front of Bachelorette cameras — and staying in sync as the weeks progressed.

"I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication," said Recchia. "And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."

Windey admitted their shared history informed that strategy — especially when the women considered the very real possibility they might fall for the same man (again).

"I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton's season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first," she said. "We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

She continued, "It's only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We're human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn't figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything."

When asked how they feel at the end of the season, Windey replied, "I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it's just an amazing life experience together."

Recchia agreed, "I think we're both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We're both just really happy."

Added Windey, "I just can't wait for everyone to see it all unfold. It's going to be a crazy ride!"

