Dale Moss confirmed his split from Clare Crawley in an Instagram post on Tuesday

The Bachelorette's Spencer Robertson Asks Clare Crawley Out Following Her Split from Dale Moss

Spencer Robertson is shooting his shot with Clare Crawley.

On Tuesday evening — hours after it was revealed that Crawley, 39, and her fiancé, Dale Moss, had decided to go their separate ways — Robertson, 30, wasted no time making a move on the former Bachelorette star, asking her out via social media.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Robertson tagged Crawley's handle and wrote, "Coffee?"

Robertson was a contestant on on Tayshia Adams' portion of the most recent Bachelorette season, which came after Crawley made an early exit from the show following a proposal from Moss, 32.

During his time on the ABC reality series, Robertson initially won over Adams, receiving her first impression rose, though he ultimately didn't make it to her final group of suitors. (She later chose Zac Clark as her winner.)

Earlier on Tuesday, Moss, who got engaged to Crawley last summer after just two weeks on The Bachelorette, announced the pair's breakup in a post on social media.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," he continued. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley has yet to publicly address the split.

Following their whirlwind engagement last year, Crawley and Moss opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship.

"This is the happiest time in my life," Crawley said in November. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

From the beginning, the pair also dealt with naysayers who criticized the fact that they got engaged so quickly.

"For me personally, there is no explanation needed," Moss said at the time. "I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."