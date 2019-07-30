The Bachelorette's Peter Weber Says He 'Wouldn't Say No' to Being the Next Bachelor

No sooner had Peter Weber been left brokenhearted when Hannah Brown broke up with him on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette than did devoted fans ramp up their impassioned pleas that the charming pilot become the new Bachelor.

Weber, 27, is taking the attention in stride, but says he’d definitely be on board to give out roses next time around.

“I know this whole situation didn’t work out the way I was hoping, but Hannah truly showed me a different love than I had ever felt,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So it’s given me hope that I have more love to find. I wouldn’t say no to trying it again because I know the experience works. And I’m hopeful that my person is right around the corner.”

When it comes to his feelings for Brown, Weber still cares for his ex — but he’s ready to move on.

“This was the most beautiful relationship I’ve ever been in,” he says. “It was not easy letting that go. But I’ve always been a firm believer that if it’s meant to be, it’s going to be. For a while, I was confident it was meant to be for us, but there are reasons she did what she did. I wish her all the happiness in the world, but that relationship was done [back] in Crete.”

As for that very public revelation made by Brown on Monday night (think windmill sex, times four), Weber doesn’t take it too seriously.

“I was not expected that at all,” he says. “But I love so much that she brought it up! It was the perfect way to end it.”

Though the pilot admits when the sex topic was first broached on the show, it took some getting used to.

“To be honest, the first time Hannah brought it up during the show to Luke [Parker], I was confused and a little shocked,” he says. “That was our private deal. But I’m proud of how she handled the situation. She’s a strong independent woman and she’s going to make her decision and not let anyone tell her what she can and can’t do. We had an amazing night, and yes, now all of America knows about it!”

