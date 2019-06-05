Bachelorette star Joelle “Jojo” Fletcher will stand behind her man — even if that means getting up close and personal with fiancé Jordan Rodgers’ literal behind.

Rodgers revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he fell backward onto a nail while dumpster diving for a construction project, which lodged itself right into his left butt cheek, and Fletcher was kind enough to help him clean up after getting it out.

“CAN’T MAKE THIS UP” Rodgers captioned the hilarious photo, in which his fiancé his helping clean up his bare booty.

“Fell backward onto a nail while dumpster diving for a counter top we mistakenly threw away…it ripped through my jeans stuck me right in the left BUTT CHEEK!!! 😂😂 And this is what love really looks like… @joelle_fletcher wiping off the blood out of my crack and spraying it with alcohol. Now let me point out two things: ALCOHOL IN YOUR BUTT CRACK DOESN’T FEEL GOOD, and yes my ass needs a tan….ASAP.”

Rodgers finished off the caption with the hashtag #cashpad, in reference to his and Fletcher’s upcoming home renovation reality show on CNBC.

In a sizzle reel of the network’s upcoming summer slate, Fletcher and Rodgers help families flip houses to become short-term rentals in Dallas, Austin and Phoenix. The show will air as part of CNBC’s new “Real Estate Thursdays.”

“We’re turning this crash pad into a cash pad,” Fletcher says in the tease. “Working together and being hands-on: this is a dream job.”

The Bachelorette alum expressed her excitement over one of the renovations teased in the reel: “homeowners are going to flip!”

The couple has documented their own home renovations on their Kin web series, Engaged with Jojo and Jordan, and recently unveiled their Dallas home on the show.

The duo initially purchased the house to flip and sell, but fell in love with the space’s potential and decided to renovate it and move in.

“I really struggled with designing this house after we decided we were going to move into it,” Fletcher said in their big unveil. “Jordan ended up being my construction therapist on basically every decision we’ve ever made.”

Nonetheless, the couple is happy with the results, calling the home their “1900-square-foot palace.”