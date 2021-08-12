The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo Says Bri Springs Is 'Just a Friend' After Sparking Dating Rumors

The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo has set the record straight about his relationship with fellow franchise alum Bri Springs.

Grippo, 28, addressed recent speculation about him and Springs, 25, during this week's episode of the Viall Files podcast. "I couldn't believe waking up the next day to that," he said of rumors that the two were dating. "Bri is just a friend. [I'm] pretty sure she has a boyfriend."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by host Nick Viall how the pair came to "hang out," Grippo said: "I guess, you know, just through the show. Connecting through the show."

"She was in my part of town. I'm in Hell's Kitchen right now," he continued. "She was grabbing dinner and she was like, 'Hey, I don't know what you're doing, if you want to have food with my friends and I?' I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'"

Greg Grippo, Bri Springs Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty (2)

Grippo said his time with Springs "was nothing but friendly." "We ate a lot of food," he said. "She knows how to pick a good spot. We did a lot of pasta."

In photos posted last weekend by the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram account, Grippo and Springs, who appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, were seen out in New York City together.

After dating rumors began to swirl, Springs shut down the speculation by sharing a photo of herself holding another man's hand. "Current relationship status," she captioned the post on her Instagram Story.

Grippo, meanwhile, is fresh off the heels of Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season. The New Jersey native, who made it to the final three, eliminated himself from the competition after insisting he did not receive the reassurance he needed from her.

Greg Grippo, Katie Thurston The Bachelorette Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty (2)

Grippo's heated breakup with Thurston, 30, sparked much online debate amongst viewers. During Monday's After the Final Rose special, Thurston — who got engaged to finalist Blake Moynes — called Grippo out for the way he treated her at the time.

"The way you said that you are so in love with me, I filled a hole in your heart, and the second that things got awkward for you [and] uncomfortable, you ran. You're a liar," she said. "You did not love me. If you think that's love, you don't know what love is."

Grippo, who apologized to Thurston on stage, also addressed his behavior on Viall Files.