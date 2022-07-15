Bachelorette Sneak Peek: See Rachel Recchia's Gravity-Defying First Date with Jordan V.
Rachel Recchia is preparing for lift-off!
In a sneak peek of Monday's Bachelorette episode, the co-lead chooses Jordan V. for her first one-on-one date — and this one's all about adventure.
"I'm excited to give Jordan a little taste of my brand of adventure," Rachel says in a confessional.
Rachel takes the wheel behind a convertible as she drives the pair to their date site. She parks in front of a Zero Gravity flight, which will allow Jordan and Rachel to defy gravity as if they were in space.
"Zero Gravity means we basically get to float around like an astronaut," says the 26-year-old pilot, who then tells Jordan, "You get to be in my element today."
While Rachel is well-adjusted to the skies, it may be a bit outside of Jordan's comfort zone. "I'm scared of heights," he tells the cameras. "Zero Gravity terrifies me, but I can't wait to share it with her."
Inside the plane, Rachel and Jordan lay on the floor to prepare for their ascent. When Rachel asks Jordan if he's scared, he responds, "Yes, are you?" She laughs and adds: "No."
"Can't do the heights," a voiceover from Jordan reiterates. "Can do the speed. But Rachel and her calming ability, it is helping me calm my nerves."
Then, it's time to fly! Rachel and Jordan hold hands while they defy gravity. A mid-air kiss between the two inspires future thoughts about their relationship.
"I'm super grateful that she sees something in me," he says in a confessional. "The beginning of forever could start today."
The Bachelorette premiered on Monday. As Rachel gave her first impression rose to Tino Franco, fellow co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey handed hers off to Mario Vassall.
Jordan is a 27-year-old drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia. In his Bachelorette bio, it's revealed that he loves sweet tea and handwritten notes.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
