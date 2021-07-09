Bachelorette Katie Thurston Proposes a Unique Challenge in Sneak Peek: No Self-Gratification

"A lot is going to change very quickly," contestant Connor says in an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode

Katie Thurston has a rather unconventional challenge for her suitors.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, the lead approaches co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe with a pitch.

"I kind of had this idea I thought would be fun, where the guys in the house all have to agree to withhold their self-care as long as possible, if you know what I mean," she says — which, hilariously, they do not.

"So, like, not do their skin care routine?" Kaitlyn asks, as Tayshia adds, "Like no shaving?"

"Uh, we're going a little deeper than that," Katie says. "A little friendly handshake with themselves [is] off-limits."

At that point, Kaitlyn and Tayshia realize what Katie, 30, is referring to — asking the men to stop masturbating — and the trio erupt in laughter.

Katie is no stranger to unconventional ideas, having famously entered Matt James' season of The Bachelor with a vibrator in hand, and her season as the Bachelorette has been no different.

"I cannot wait to see the boys and give them a little look, make it a little hard for them — make it very hard for them," she tells the cameras in the sneak peek, before Kaitlyn is tasked with informing the men.

"I'm going to fill you in on a juicy secret, and it's called operation WOWO: Week off, w---- off," she says to the group as their faces drop. "Katie wants to see which one of you can hold out."

"This sucks, and a lot is going to change very quickly," contestant Connor says in a confessional as the clip concludes.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Katie raved about her group of contenders on The Bachelorette.

"Every single guy was so handsome," she said. "And I don't have a type, so every man that came in I was like, 'Yes, yes and yes!' They're all such great guys. And that's what made it exciting and hard at the same time."