Justin also remains in the running to win Katie Thurston's heart on this season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette: Greg Feels 'Sick' After Catching Glimpse of Katie's Hometown Date with Blake

The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes went the extra mile to make his hometown date with Katie Thurston extra special.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Blake, 30, brings Canada to Katie since they were unable to visit his hometown — and she's happy as can be.

"Blake and I can turn any moment into something really fun," says Katie, 30, as the two slip into red T-shirts with the Canadian flag's maple leaf and grab a couple of hockey sticks.

The Bachelorette: Greg Grippo Is 'Scared' After Seeing Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes' Hometowns Date Credit: ABC

In his own confessional, Blake says their bond is "growing exponentially," with no signs of "fading off."

As Katie and Blake start playing hockey together, fellow finalist Greg Grippo catches a glimpse of their one-on-one date from the balcony of his room. They kiss, which Greg admits makes him "sick to my stomach."

"Seeing her with Blake, you know, she looks so happy," says Greg, 27, as the two walk off hand-in-hand. "And it scared me."

The Bachelorette: Greg Grippo Is 'Scared' After Seeing Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes' Hometowns Date Credit: ABC

Katie is entering hometowns week with remaining suitors Blake, Greg and Justin Glaze. Single dad Michael Allio was originally selected as the fourth contestant for hometowns, but he subsequently eliminated himself to go be with his 4-year-old son, James.

"It was obviously a really difficult decision," he recently told PEOPLE. "But as a parent, it was black and white."