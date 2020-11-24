The Bachelorette: Things Take a Dramatic Turn for Tayshia Adams in Emotional Sneak Peak

ABC also dropped a sneak peek at Matt James' steamy season of The Bachelor, premiering in January

Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette has been smooth sailing so far — but there's drama on the horizon.

In a new sneak peek at the rest of the season, which aired during Monday night's live season finale of Dancing with the Stars, Tayshia isn't the only one shedding some tears.

"Okay, I'm sorry. Oh my god," Tayshia, 30, says while sobbing to an apparent producer of the show. "I'm so sorry."

"Nobody is really feeling confident in what just happened," contestant Ben Smith, 29, says next in a confessional.

As the teaser progresses, several of the contestants — including Ivan Hall, 28, Brendan Morais, 30, and Riley Christian, 30 — are seen breaking down and crying.

"I don't want to hurt anyone," Tayshia tells the men in one scene, later adding in a confessional, "It's just a lot."

Adding to the tension is an appearance from her father, who tells her he doesn't want her to make "the biggest mistake" of her life.

Earlier this month, the star opened up to PEOPLE about becoming the franchise's new lead in a shocking twist after Clare Crawley's abrupt exit from the show following her engagement to contestant Dale Moss.

Tayshia, a former Bachelor contestant from Colton Underwood's season who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, said she tried to give each of her suitors a fair chance. "Love comes in all different shapes, sizes and shades," she said. "So I made sure to be present in every relationship and give every person a chance."

Another twist this year came when ABC announced Matt James as the franchise's next leading man. Matt was originally included in Clare's Bachelorette cast, but was picked as the next male lead when her season was delayed due to the pandemic.

The historical season, which features Matt, 28, as the series' first Black male lead, began filming in September at a resort in Pennsylvania — and the second half of the new teaser proves Matt isn't afraid to explore his chemistry with all of his contestants.

"Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life — everything is a blessing," he says as the sneak peek begins to roll some of his steamy kissing scenes.

"I felt that instant chemistry," of the contestants can be heard saying, as another adds, "It just keeps getting hotter."