On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and her finalists will embark on their Fantasy Suite dates

Tayshia Adams had an immediate connection with contestant Brendan Morais on The Bachelorette. And as she nears the end of her journey, she's looking to see if her gut instinct was correct.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's penultimate episode of the season, Tayshia and Brendan discuss their first impressions of each other during their Fantasy Suite date. Heading into the evening, Tayshia says she's feeling "hopeful" about their relationship.

"Going into tonight, I'm hopeful," she tells cameras. "Brendan has been in my heart and on my mind since the very first day, but I just don't know where he's at. I'm hoping tonight we can really see if we have something to grow on."

"I feel like this whole time we've been here, it's been quite a journey. But you were my first one-on-one and I'm not going to lie — I was like, 'I could totally see myself marrying him at the end of this,'" she then says to Brendan, referencing their first date.

Image zoom Brendan and Tayshia | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"I completely agree with you. As far as the moment you stepped in front of me and I laid eyes on you, it brought me to a place where I'm like, 'Yeah, this woman could be someone that I could envision as the mother of my children,'" replies Brendan, who is one of Tayshia's final three alongside Zac Clark and Ivan Hall.

Still, he appears to have some reservations. "But, [I'm] not going to lie," he says as the clip comes to a close. "This has been a challenging past couple days and past few weeks for me."

Image zoom Brendan | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

On their first date, Tayshia expressed a similar sentiment about Brendan, declaring, "I am ready to go home with this man. I am telling you right now, Brendan is everything."

Discussing the date last month on her podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, the reality star explained that she chose him for her first one-on-one because he "caught my eye night one." The two were also able to connect over the fact that they have both been divorced.

"We had a long discussion about being married and being divorced — it was the first time that I've had a conversation with a man that could truly relate to me, understood where my heart and my head has been," she said.

She continued, "I just remember sitting there and having him tell me exactly how he was feeling, how he dealt with it and what that meant for him. I swear to you, he was speaking the words that were like, everything I've ever felt. So we connected very deeply, very quickly."