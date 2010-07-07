Bachelorette s Jillian Harris & Ed Swiderski Taking Time Apart

Is there something in The Bachelor water?

Just two weeks after Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi announced they were separating, former Bachelorette star Jillian Harris and fiancee Ed Swiderski are taking a break, PEOPLE has learned.

According to a source at ABC, the two “are taking some time apart to re-evaluate their relationship.

The couple, who got engaged May 2009 on the ABC reality show and settled down together in Swiderski’s one-bedroom Chicago condo in September, had previously discussed having a 2010 wedding.

“It feels more normal than any relationship I’ve ever had,” Harris told PEOPLE three months after the computer software consultant proposed in Hawaii. “When we’re together it’s very real.”

But their engagement hasn’t been without its ups and downs.

In August, they weathered rumors about Swiderski’s alleged infidelity when two women claimed he had been stringing both of them along while filming The Bachelorette.

Harris stood by Swiderski, saying she was “not destroyed” by the allegations.