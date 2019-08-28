The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes Makes Out with Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay

Are The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay giving things another shot?

On Sunday, the reality stars, who have previously been linked to one another, packed on the PDA as they were photographed together at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Hayes, also a Bachelor in Paradise alum, wore a white hat, blue shirt and striped shorts as he got handsy while kissing Shay, who opted for sunglasses and a flowery bathing suit cover up.

The Bravo star, 34, and Hayes, 30, first fueled relationship rumors in May 2018 when they were photographed vacationing in Hawaii. In January, Hayes appeared on an episode of Vanderpump Rules to go on a date with Shay.

While Shay had also been pursing Hayes’ best friend and roommate, SUR barback Adam Spott, she shared a make-out session with the Bachelorette star during their date at OUE Skyspace, LA.

“He’s supportive, he’s reliable, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. I mean, those abs, like, yes please. He always makes me feel special. If things keep going well, I could definitely see myself falling for him,” the “Good as Gold” singer told the camera.

On Aug. 13, Hayes got thrust into the legal drama surrounding the Chrisley family. After Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes (which they denied), Lindsie Chrisley accused her father Todd and brother Chase of threatening to release a sex tape involving her.

In a Georgia police report filed on July 16, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

In separate statements to PEOPLE, Chase, 23, and Todd, 50, both denied Lindsie’s allegations, and Todd name-dropped Hayes and former Bachelorette contestant Josh Murray as those involved in the alleged sex tape.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Lindsie’s attorney Musa M. Ghanayem neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such a tape. The lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace.”We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Last week, Hayes broke his silence on the alleged sex tape with Lindsie and claimed that they didn’t set out to record their intimate moment, but rather were accidentally caught on camera.

“We did not make a sex tape,” the Bachelorette star said on BLEAV’s Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. We got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Hayes said he’s been in contact with Lindsie to try to figure out the next steps and ensure that the footage does not get released.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with it,” he added. “I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

Hayes also previously dated two other reality stars: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Amanda Stanton, who accused him of infidelity, and Siesta Key‘s Juliette Porter, whom he split from in late June, one month after they sparked dating rumors with a romantic Instagram photo.