Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Confronts the Men After Being Told They Questioned Her: 'Grow Up'

Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette kicked off with host Chris Harrison telling the remaining men that those who didn't get to go on the group date last week would compete for the chance to go on a one-on-one date with Tayshia Adams — by writing and performing an original love song.

Blake played a lute and accordion, Bennett rapped, Demar threw shade at Tayshia's Bachelor in Paradise ex John Paul Jones and Riley did more of a spoken word performance. Ultimately, Ivan won Tayshia's heart — and the one-on-one date — with his thoughtful rap.

ONE-ON-ONE DATE

During their date, Tayshia and Ivan played a game of "the floor is lava" in her suite, jumping around the furniture to avoid touching the ground. Then they ordered room service and then dove into getting to know one another. The two bonded over being mixed race and being the older siblings in their families. Ivan also opened up about his younger brother falling into drugs and alcohol, and ending up in jail for four years.

"That killed me on the inside," Ivan admitted. "The thing that made it harder was right before he went to jail, he had a girlfriend and he just had a kid."

The aeronautical engineer said he considers himself a "second dad" to his young niece. "Whatever my brother needs or she needs, I always got them," he said.

Ivan teared up as he went on to discuss the police brutality his brother told him he witnessed while behind bars, also recalling George Floyd's death in May, which sparked protests around the world against systematic racism and police brutality. When Ivan asked Tayshia how this year's political and cultural events have affected her, she started to cry.

"Being in Orange County surrounded by a lot of people that don't look like me, being the only person that looks like me, I'm realizing that I've been trying so hard my whole life to blend in because I knew I was different," Tayshia said. "I just remember hearing people yelling 'Black Lives Matter' and I don't know why I'm even crying — it's just a lot."

"This conversation is hitting me more than I even thought," she continued. "But like, I didn't really want to cry about it or open up about it. Hearing people yelling 'Black Lives Matter,' it hit me more than I realized, just because those are people in my backyard that I've been trying to prove for so long that I'm the same as them."

Following their intense conversation, Tayshia said in an on-camera interview of her connection with Ivan, "I've never had this before."

Ivan felt similarly. "It's going to be a beautiful love story, for sure," he said. Accordingly, Tayshia offered Ivan the group date rose and they ended the evening by viewing a slideshow of childhood photos of Tayshia.

GROUP DATE

Zac, Kenny, Demar, Bennett, Riley and Blake joined Tayshia on this week's group date. Tayshia's friends and fellow Bachelor franchise stars Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco helped introduce the date: Tayshia's Truth or Dare.

For the daytime portion of the date, the guys partook in the dare challenges. The dares included chugging smoothies made from cow intestines, chicken feet and buffalo testicles, performing a fake orgasm over the hotel speakers and asking Chris to autograph their behinds. "What do I get out of this, other than tetanus?" Chris joked.

And after all that, the men had to eat an entire habanero pepper, get down on one knee and profess their love for Tayshia.

The "truth" portion of the date came at the afterparty, and Tayshia started the night off by asking Bennett why he called off his previous engagement. "I knew it wasn't right," he said.

Blake declared that he has a "great relationship" with all of his exes, while Demar shared that his biggest fear about marriage is getting divorced because his mom has been divorced twice. Tayshia and Zac chatted and kissed in the hot tub, earning him the group date rose.

"I heard you loud and clear tonight, and I just want to say that I really enjoyed looking at the stars and talking about life," she told him.

Post-group date, Ben wanted to redeem himself from last week's fail in which Tayshia expressed that she felt "disappointed" in him for not coming to find her at the wrestling match date afterparty. So he showed up at her door to apologize.

"My guard is also weirdly up," he admitted. "I was terrified walking over here. I don't want to be anywhere else but I was still terrified walking over here. I didn't know what I was doing. This is a common flaw for my species. You got your point across."

Tayshia accepted his apology. "I will forgive you, because I can tell that you really mean it," she said.

Ben called room service to deliver some champagne so he and Tayshia could enjoy "the nightcap we never had."

Ed also wanted more time with Tayshia, but in his quest to find Tayshia's villa, he ended up at Chris's door at 2:30 a.m. Chris graciously offered Ed a glass of red wine, acknowledging afterwards, "That was weird."

ROSE CEREMONY

It seemed the drama of Noah crashing last week's group date and receiving a rose for it might've blown over, but Noah brought it back up at the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony this week. Noah told Tayshia he'd been getting heat from the guys for jumping the fence and that they had been saying she only gave him the rose "for show."

"What I wanted that day when I gave it to you was for someone to fight for me," she told Noah. "And you were just supposed to be a spectator. It was a bold move and I really appreciated it. And I feel like that conversation we had that evening really solidified it for me. If people have a problem with that, all I can say is it's most likely jealousy."

Tayshia then addressed the group: "If you guys think that I'm trying to just start drama in the house for no reason because I simply have a connection with some people, y'all need to grow up. I'm a grown woman and I can make decisions based off of what I want to do, and if you're going to be questioning me, I'll gladly walk you outside. K?"

They guys didn't know where the message was coming from until Noah revealed that he had said something to her. "I talked to her and said that some of the guys — I don't care that they're talking trash about me — but some of the guys think that you gave the rose just for show," he explained.

Eazy said Noah should just address the situation directly with whoever he had a problem with, and Noah tried to say that he did just that.

"Can you imagine having an argument with a 14-year-old? That's how I feel right now," Bennett said to Noah. "There is zero percent chance that you end up with Tayshia. Everyone here knows it. She will know it very soon. I'm sorry to be the one who tells you the truth. You owe all of these gentlemen and her an apology. And if you don’t realize that, you don't belong here."

Noah already had a rose, though, so he's sticking around until the next week. At the rose ceremony, Tayshia decided to send home Chasen, Joe, Jordan and Kenny.

Afterwards, Noah warned that his behavior will only ramp up. "I don't want to be the villain of this, but I'm not changing," he told the cameras. "If anything, I'm going to take it up a notch."