The Bachelorette: Michelle Sends 2 Men Home Before Rose Ceremony, Says She's 'Falling' for Another

"I'm really tumbling down a hill so fast, falling for you," the elementary school teacher told one of her suitors on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Still in Minnesota, Michelle Young kicked off a new week by meeting with some of her students on this week's episode.

Michelle gave the youngsters — Jalene, Kelsey, Luke and Ahmed — an assignment: to plan the next round of dates. First, the kids met their teacher's remaining eight suitors and asked them some questions, such as if they've ever been grounded and who in the house had the worst breath.

After getting to know the guys, the kids decided Michelle's first one-on-one date of the week should be with Clayton.

FIRST ONE-ON-ONE

Michelle's students planned a pizza party in a limo to start off her night with Clayton, 28. Then they headed to a museum that Michelle had previously visited with her students, and she and Clayton explored the place after hours. Activities awaited them around the museum, like catching (fake) butterflies that each held a question so the two could keep getting to know each other.

Michelle and Clayton agreed that if they could only pick one holiday to celebrate for the rest of time, it would be Thanksgiving, and then both shared their favorite characteristics about themselves.

CLAYTON

"The more I get to know about Michelle, the more that I develop stronger feelings for her," the former football player said in an on-camera interview.

The duo proceeded to the planetarium, where the students recorded a sweet voiceover about the planets. "I really feel safe with Michelle and it just feel very magical," Clayton told the cameras, adding, "She could be the one."

Later, over drinks, Clayton said the date showed him he wanted to settle down and start a family. He also opened up about getting too caught up in work and doing what he thought would please others, which kept him from finding love.

"I was holding things back," Clayton admitted of how he started his Bachelorette journey. "I was concerned about how others viewed me. I was too concerned about looking stupid or just embarrassing myself and then I just felt like, 'You're going to miss out on so much because you're so concerned about others.'"

Despite feeling like she and Clayton shared "romantic moments" during their date, she told the cameras, "I'm also starting to get the feeling [that] something's missing for me."

Because of that, Michelle felt like she couldn't give Clayton a rose at the end of the night.

"You've continued to show me how much you want to be the best for your future family. You completely checked every single box of all the qualities I'm looking for in somebody," she told him. "But I know that giving out this rose means I'm ready to meet your family and I don't feel that I'm able to get there with you in time. And this is incredibly difficult for me because not being able to give you this rose doesn't mean that you're not enough, it's for me about following my heart."

Clayton thanked Michelle for the opportunity to get to know her, and before flying home, he read some letters from Michelle's students that brought him to tears.

"I'm just very, very overwhelmed," he told the cameras. "I haven't cried in years but it feels good. It just shows me I want kids one day. I want a family. I just want to find love so badly and have a family. And start that chapter in my life. I want it more than anything else. I'll do whatever it takes to get that. Whatever it takes."

GROUP DATE

Rick, Rodney, Nayte, Joe, Martin and Olu embarked on the final group date of the season. Michelle brought the men to a farm and had them doing manual labor such as milking cows, cleaning up manure and churning butter.

Michelle noted that Joe seemed "to be a calf favorite," but worried about Martin's ability to milk the animals.

THE BACHELORETTE MICHELLE YOUNG

At the afterparty, Nayte, 27, spoke with Michelle about his family, revealing that his father never wanted the sales executive to talk to him about or introduce him to anyone he dated.

"I've actually never once felt like I wanted to introduce somebody to my dad before and then you come along. You come along and I feel like it'd be so easy for me to introduce you to my dad," Nayte said. "With all that being said, I think what I am trying to say is that I'm definitely falling for you. Definitely, seriously, strongly falling for you."

Michelle felt the same. "I feel very strongly about you," she said, "and I'm really tumbling down a hill so fast, falling for you as well."

NAYTE

Meanwhile, the guys talked amongst themselves, and Martin, 29, told Rick, 32, of Michelle that "there's a lot of things that have made me question what she really stands for."

"Obviously, Michelle's gone through some childhood trauma," Martin said, referencing what the Bachelorette said in her poem earlier in the season about growing up as a person of color. "For her it's something that's like, deep inside of her that maybe she hasn't worked past. And I think that's immature."

But while speaking to Michelle one-on-one, Martin said, "I really do think you're like, an amazing woman."

When Olu, 27, relayed Martin's earlier sentiments to Michelle, she was appreciative. "Olu is very trustworthy," she told the cameras. "He has no reason to lie about this, plus the past few weeks with Martin I've had some uneasiness, so hearing this I need clarity on this situation right now."

She then confronted Martin.

"So tonight it was brought to my attention that when we're having conversations, you're saying one thing to my face and then you're preaching it in a different way when you're not in front of me," she began. "And like, your thoughts on my poem and about me opening up and being vulnerable about what I've been through, it was immature that I have not dealt with that — is that something that came out of your mouth?"

MARTIN

Martin denied it. "That's absolutely not true," he asserted. He continued to evade owning up to what he said, cutting off Michelle and accusing her of "letting somebody else dictate the relationship that we have."

"My red flags are up, my walls are up, and I have to follow the fact that I don't trust you right now," Michelle told Martin. "And so I have to walk you out."

After being ousted, Martin felt no love lost. "She'll find out on her own that she made a mistake but at this point, I wouldn't even care to give her a shot," he said in an on-camera interview. "It's sad. That's all it is. I feel sad for her. Like, a woman like that does not deserve my time."

Michelle explained Martin's exit to the rest of the guys and gave Nayte the group date rose because she felt "very confident" in their connection.

SECOND ONE-ON-ONE

Michelle's last one-on-one before hometowns consisted of her taking Brandon around her own hometown. They stopped for ice cream and then visited her childhood home, where she promised her parents wouldn't be home. Michelle pointed out photos of her younger self and even showed Brandon her childhood bedroom.

"I truly feel like the luckiest man in the entire world," Brandon, 27, told the cameras. "She is literally walking me through her heart, walking me through all the happiest memories in her life."

BRANDON J.

Michelle invited Brandon to go for a dip in the hot tub with her and offered her one of her dad's bathing suits. "I feel like the boyfriend who snuck over in the jacuzzi," Brandon said in an on-camera interview.

As they made out in the hot tub, Michelle's mom LaVonne and dad Ephraim walked in. "I'm like, I'm dead. This is it," Brandon told the cameras.

But Michelle's parents welcomed seeing their daughter and got to know Brandon, who gushed about the elementary school teacher.

"She definitely is the most special person I've ever met, and that's why I looked forward so much to meeting you guys," Brandon said. "Because my family raised me, give me that strength. I can tell all the stories she told about you guys, it was the same for her."

Mom approved, even saying, "You two look very good together."

Before leaving, Brandon asked for her parents' blessing on a proposal if he made it to the end. "If she's happy and if she chooses and thinks you're the one, you have my blessing," LaVonne said.

Ephraim added, "We support Michelle's decision 100 percent."

When Michelle and Brandon spent time alone at the end of the day, Brandon spoke with her about his own family and said he regrets that, should he make it hometowns, the Minnesota native wouldn't meet his late grandfather whom he considered his "best friend."

"I just wanted him to meet the person I'm supposed to end up with so bad," Brandon said to Michelle. "That's the one person who knows me better than anyone else."

That said, Brandon confessed, "I'm falling in love with you. And I know it's been so quick, but I'm not going to leave here today without telling you my true feelings."

Michelle replied to Brandon by saying her heart "was "going a million miles an hour" and offered him a rose.

"It's very possible that I could fall in love with Brandon," she added in an on-camera interview.

ROSE CEREMONY

Feeling confident in where she stood, Michelle relayed via co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she wanted to skip the cocktail party.

THE BACHELORETTE MICHELLE YOUNG

"I take meeting families very seriously, so as offering these roses it means that I see a future not only with you, but with your family," Michelle told the men before the ceremony. "And by accepting the rose it means that you're wiling to invite me in to meet some of the people who are the most important to you."

Michelle gave roses to Joe and Rodney, which meant Olu and Rick would be leaving before hometowns.