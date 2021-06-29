Bachelorette Katie Thurston Calls 1 Man a 'Liar' Before Making a Decision About Blake Moynes

The season 17 star dealt with the arrival of a new suitor on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston needed to decide the fates of not one but two suitors on Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First up: Thomas, who confessed during last week's episode that he had thought about becoming the next Bachelor when he first arrived on the show. "I have been a politician," Thomas said to Quartney. "I have been just trying to say the right things to everybody."

GROUP DATE

Going into the next group date, though, Katie wanted to leave the drama behind and find a man with a sense of humor during a game of Truth or Dare. The challenges included eating a plate of Twinkies or an entire cake, whispering sweet nothings into Katie's ear over a speaker for a minute straight - during which Greg decided to rattle off state names - and waxing one another.

TRE, ANDREW M., GREG, CHRISTIAN, MIKE, CONOR C., JOSH, ANDREW S. THE BACHELORETTE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

CONOR C., MIKE THE BACHELORETTE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

At the end, like during co-host Tayshia Adams' season, the men had to eat a habanero pepper, then get down on one knee and propose to the Bachelorette. Greg said "I love you" during the heated moment, and Katie decided it totally counted.

Once everyone's mouths cooled off, they headed to an afterparty. Andrew S. used his time there to tell Katie that he had "never had a woman understand me." "I value every moment with you," he said. "They're so brief, but they're so impactful."

Katie felt their relationship "just [flowed]," and they kissed.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

As the night continued, Mike P. talked to Katie about making sacrifices in relationships and Greg told her he felt out of his comfort zone. "You're all I think about," Greg said. "I just love the connection I feel with you."

Katie felt the connection, too. "I think obviously I have to see this out 'til the very end, and if it's something you and I can get through together, that says a lot," she said. "It says that … I'm starting to fall for you."

Meanwhile, Tre and Andrew S. bickered over whether they should tell Katie about their concerns with Thomas. "I can't let it go on," Tre declared. "I can't let her hurt four or five weeks down the line."

Andrew S. felt it wasn't their "business to tell someone else how they should run their relationship," but that didn't stop Tre from using his time with Katie to discuss Thomas.

"I think that there are some things that have been happening in the house that I feel like, if I care about you at all, which I do, I feel like you need all of the info that's available, especially when you're pleading with us to give it to you," Tre began.

TRE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON THE BACHELORETTE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

He called Thomas "someone we feel like maybe is not here for you" and asserted that the real estate broker had displayed "a pattern of manipulative behavior."

Katie was "completely blindsided" by the news, but appreciated Tre for addressing it with her - so much so that she gave him the group date rose. "Tre, I want to thank you for being completely honest and open with me," Katie said. "Sharing your truth, as hard as that was for you to do, it means a lot."

BLAKE'S ARRIVAL

While Katie grappled with Thomas' potentially disingenuous intentions, Tayshia informed the Bachelorette that someone from her past had reached out to tell her that he thought he and Katie would make a good match, and Tayshia agreed with him. However, Tayshia didn't want to reveal who had contacted her, only saying that he was at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa and Katie could make her own decision about whether she wanted him to join her dating pool.

When Katie went to meet the mystery man, it turned out to be Blake Moynes from Tayshia and Clare Crawley's season. "I guess I want to apologize first, because I know what kind of wrench this throws into your whole situation," Blake said. "I also at the same time knew this was the only way."

The Bachelorette cast Blake Moynes | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Blake went on to tell Katie that she "intrigued" him and that he'd "regret [it] forever" if he didn't give it a shot.

In an on-camera interview, Katie admitted that she and Blake had spoken before via Instagram DMs. "Blake reached out to commend me for my bold personality and, I mean, he's a very handsome guy," she said.

Still, she had reservations. "It is concerning that you've dated, at this point, two Bachelorettes," Katie said to Blake. "If you stay, I will be now your third Bachelorette, and I'll be honest, in the house, there's been a lot of drama regarding who's here for the right reasons and who's not. So that's still kind of fresh on my heart, and obviously it is a little concerning that here you are for now your third time."

Blake promised he came with only pure intentions. "I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected the way I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this," he said to Katie.

ROSE CEREMONY

Before Katie made up her mind about whether to keep Blake around, she mulled over how to deal with the Thomas situation. "I was picturing hometowns with this guy," Katie confessed to Tayshia and co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

But Kaitlyn thought, "He sounds to me like a sweet talker."

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Thomas took one last shot at convincing Katie of his supposed change of heart. He went to her room and insisted that while he initially entertained the idea of being the next Bachelor, that came to an end after he started to get to know her.

The Bachelorette suitors Credit: Craig Sjodin/abc

"I would sign something right now that says anything that you need," Thomas said. "The only thing that gets me through being here is an opportunity to be with you, and I mean that."

His proclamation left Katie confused, but Thomas doubled down on his assertions: "I mean it when I say I'm here to see if this is something real."

Katie opted to make her final call at the rose ceremony. "I don't know what I want to do about Thomas," she told the cameras after their conversation. "My feelings for him were so strong until last night."

The convo with Thomas lasted until midnight and ate into the other guys' time with Katie. She apologized and moved on to chat with Aaron and Brendan, who only wanted to further discuss the Thomas debacle. Michael A. brought a nice change of pace and told Katie he couldn't stop thinking about their one-on-one date.

"I think I could imagine what it'd be like outside of this," the single dad told Katie.

MICHAEL, KATIE THURSTON Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie responded by telling Michael A. she was "having feelings" for him, and they shared a kiss.

At the rose ceremony, Katie handed out roses to Hunter, Greg, Justin, Brendan, Andrew S., Aaron, Mike P., James, Josh, Quartney and Andrew M. Then she called Thomas' name, and all the men couldn't hide their surprise. But when Thomas approached to accept his rose, Katie laid into him.

"You told me things I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is you're selfish, unkind and a liar," Katie said to Thomas in front of all the other men. "Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

With that out of the way, Katie departed the ceremony and knocked on Blake's door. She waited for him to throw on a sweatshirt (though he couldn't find the time for pants, and chatted with Katie in his briefs) and then extended him an invite to stay.

"If you want to stay, I'd like you to join and see if this becomes something," Katie said to Blake. "If that interests you."

It did, and Blake left the conversation with a smile on his face. He couldn't celebrate back in his hotel room, though, because he got locked out.