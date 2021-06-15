"Ultimately, I don't feel that we have trust and it's so early to feel that way and that's unfortunate," Katie Thurston told her eliminated suitor on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette

With her original group of 30 men narrowed down to 23, Katie Thurston embarked on her first round of dates Monday night.

"I have so many options right now. I'm happy," Katie told co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, adding that "this week, I'm hoping to figure out who's here for the right reasons."

FIRST GROUP DATE

Christian, Garrett, Tre, Quartney, Mike P., James, Justin, Thomas, Connor B. and Karl ended up on the first group date of the season. "Today is about lots and lots of love," Katie told them before revealing that she and Juicy Scoop podcast host Heather McDonald would be hosting the Greatest Lover of All Time competition.

Heather proceeded to ask the men questions about sex. Virgin Mike P. played it mysteriously and put question marks as his responses to inquiries about his go-to sex position and the last time he had sex. "If Katie can't accept that I'm a virgin, I think that I would end up going home," he said in an on-camera interview.

Then Heather informed the guys that they'd each be putting on a presentation explaining to Katie what makes them a great lover. Connor B. wrote a song and played guitar; Thomas asserted that Katie wouldn't need her vibrator anymore; Box Guy James put his junk in a box; and Mike P. ended up reading a diary entry to Katie on the bed that mentioned "saving myself for you."

"I would wait another 31 years to have sex if it was what proved to you that I would sacrifice everything for you to feel loved and secure," Mike P. said to Katie.

Katie called Mike's presentation "so beautiful" and it ended up winning him the title of Greatest Lover of All Time.

Later at the afterparty, Katie chatted with Connor B. and they had a "redo" of their first kiss without him in a cat costume. She spoke to Karl about their past relationships and confessed to Thomas, "You've been on my mind a lot." That earned Thomas the group date rose.

ONE-ON-ONE DATE

First impression rose recipient Greg also scored Katie's first one-on-one date. He and Katie enjoyed a day of camping, during which they played ring toss, fished and took in the New Mexico mountain views. "I feel like we're dating and I feel like I know him," Katie said of Greg.

Katie shared with Greg that camping reminded her of her dad who died in 2012. "I feel very comfortable with you and for me that's why you're here," she told Greg.

During the dinner portion of their date, Greg revealed that his dad had also died, two years ago. Doctors diagnosed Greg's dad with stage 4 cancer and had given him one month to live.

"My best memory in life is my dad waking me up at six in the morning, asking me to go fishing with him," Greg told Katie. "And I wish he knew who I was here for. I wish I could've told him beforehand."

Katie gave Greg the date rose and they kissed as fireworks went off.

SECOND GROUP DATE

Kaitlyn and Tayshia stormed the house to wake up the men early and ushered them out in whatever they were sleeping in. John, Andrew S., Kyle, Josh, Aaron, Brendan, Hunter and Cody then changed into cowboy outfits for Katie's Big Buckle Brawl, where they mud-wrestled for Katie's heart.

Katie pitted Aaron and Cody against each other because she noticed earlier that they seemed to have some kind of beef between them. (They said as much during the premiere episode, but didn't get into specifics.) "It was intense," Katie said of their muddy brawl. "It felt personal."

The intensity won Aaron Katie's Golden Cowboy Belt.

Katie asked Aaron at the afterparty about the animosity between him and Cody. Aaron explained that he and Cody knew each other from back home in San Diego, and he just never got a good vibe from the zipper sales manager.

"We're not really cool, we're not friends," Aaron said. "But there are just some social media posts or just things he did that kind of rub me the wrong way. I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons. The way he handles situations to me, I find disturbing. He handles things in a way that is just malicious."

This, of course, posed concern for Katie. "I'm trying to get engaged and I don't want to end up with the wrong person," she said in an on-camera interview, adding, "One of my biggest fears is someone being here who shouldn't be."

So Katie addressed Cody about Aaron's allegations. "That's just not factual information," Cody insisted.

Katie doubled down, saying that Aaron asserted Cody came on the show for fame. Cody stuttered, finally responding, "I'm unsure what he's talking about."

The Bachelorette believed that Cody's answers felt "rehearsed."

"Someone is wasting my time and I don't know what to think," she said to the cameras.

She pulled Cody away one more time - and cut him loose.

"Ultimately, I don't feel that we have trust and it's so early to feel that way and that's unfortunate," Katie said to Cody. "And so there's really no point to drag this on any longer and unfortunately, I think it's best for you to go home tonight."

Cody said he understood and wished Katie the best, so she continued on with her night.

Katie had a meaningful conversation with Andrew S. about how they both grew up with very little. "It's crazy how much Andrew S. and I have in common," she said to the cameras. "We both grew up without a lot of things and we actually bonded over the struggles we experienced as children."

The bond she felt with Andrew S. resulted in Katie giving him the group date rose.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Katie opened the cocktail party by telling everyone she sent Cody home.

"I learned that his intentions weren't to be here for me," she said. "I do appreciate the honesty I have been given so far and if there's anything else I need to know, please know that I am a safe space and deserve to know what's going on in the house."

Katie pulled Michael aside to talk because he didn't go on a date that week. But she assured him of their connection, and they shared a kiss.

Karl, however, brought up a concern to Katie: "I know that there are some people that don't have the best intentions." When Katie asked for names, he didn't provide any. So Katie took the issue to the group.

"Tonight, a bomb was dropped on me about multiple people still here for the wrong f------ reasons," she said to the men. "And I don't know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f--- out. I don't know who is here for the wrong reasons, but from what I've been told, there are multiple people I should be looking out for. For some of you, this might be a platform, but I'm not here to waste my time. Does anyone want to say anything?"

No one spoke up, and Katie grabbed Aaron to ask if he knew anything about the situation. Meanwhile, Karl revealed himself as the one who brought up the issue to Katie. Michael asked why and who he had in mind, but Karl still wouldn't give up any specific names.

"I heard some stuff circulating around," Karl said to the other men. "And you know, like, I'll approach the people directly, I'll approach this person directly. I don't think it's my place to throw this out. I'm telling you right now that listen, listen, I want to give the person basically a chance to come forward and fess up."

No one fessed up, and Aaron called Karl's move "the dumbest thing you could've possibly done."

Katie remained crying in the other room, and didn't yet hand out the roses.