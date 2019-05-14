Welcome back to The Bachelorette and be ready to “Roll Tide” because Alabama Hannah has arrived at the mansion, ready to meet her match.

Months after falling for Colton Underwood on his season of The Bachelor — where she left before hometown dates — Hannah Brown arrived in Monday night’s season premiere hopeful and excited.

“Bless the man who spends forever with me because I’m so much to handle, but what I want to give somebody is really special,” Miss Alabama 2018 told the cameras. “I’m nervous but excited. I’ve got to be completely myself and the desire of my heart is to find love. I don’t know what I’m doing, but bring on the men.”

Hannah, 24, met five of her suitors during After the Final Rose in March, and software salesman Cam, 30, entered having already earned a rose from that initial introduction. But a first impression rose remained on the table as the 30 men arrived at the Bachelor mansion ready to find love.

Some of the men performed the usual antics that contestants enact in hopes of standing out on an overwhelming first night. Golfer Garrett, 27, started the night off by telling Hannah, “I want to be your hole in one.”

Connor S. made the first of what’s sure to be countless references to Colton’s infamous fence jump, entering by hopping over the gate and declaring, “Every woman deserves a man that will jump a fence for them, and clearly I’m that guy for you.”

Hannah ignored the remark about her last love, saying, “Somebody’s already jumping fences for me!”

Connor J., a 28-year-old sales manager from California, simply tried to woo Hannah with his command of the French language, while finance manager Joey, 33, got right to the talk of forever by bringing a baby carrier along for his entrance. But underneath the blanket sat a bottle of champagne, rather than a newborn.

Other notable entrances included: Chicago Box King Joe, 30, who arrived inside a package and exploded in a sea of packing peanuts; unemployed Grant, also 30, who brought “mustard to a sausage party” and made endless meat puns; medical device salesman Matt Donald, 26, who drove in on a tractor and did an admittedly “bad” version of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm”; and 24-year-old Luke P., who jumped atop the limo and did his best Tarzan impression to show “Hannah Beast” he’s ready to make her the queen to his jungle king.

“There’s a few that I’m definitely interested to get to know more, but I don’t have just somebody in mind just yet,” Hannah told host Chris Harrison after meeting all of the men.

Before she went inside to address her suitors, the cameras caught Hannah praying out by the pool. “Let me feel worthy and let me feel smart,” she said aloud. Then inside, Hannah kicked things off with the men by telling them she expected a two-way street of honesty, although she knew the journey wouldn’t be flawless.

“I’m not perfect,” she said. “I’m going to stumble over my words. I’m going to make mistakes and you are too. I don’t want perfect, I want real. I’m gonna be real with you and I want you to be real back with me. And if you’re not — if that’s not what you want — then I’m not the girl for you.”

After a group toast, Luke P. swept in to grab the Alabama native and told her she’s the most beautiful girl he’s ever seen in his life. Connor J. set up a “bachelorette party” for Hannah, which had more carnival games than penis straws and strippers. Singer-songwriter Jed, 25, performed an original “Roll Tide”-inspired song on guitar, which caused Hannah to tell the cameras, “I have a total crush on Jed.” But it was Cam, who she met on After the Final Rose, who stole the season’s first kiss.

“All these guys are so great,” Hannah said. “I’m so lucky.”

Like in previous seasons, the Bachelorette has franchise friends on hand to offer advice and support. This time around, Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, also from Colton’s season, were on site to guide an eager Hannah. Demi revealed she was contacted on social media by someone telling her that one of Hannah’s guys actually has a girlfriend back home who he contacted days before meeting Hannah and told they’d be back together once he’s done on the show.

The alleged “here for the wrong reasons” suitor: software sales executive Scott, 28, who attempted earlier in the night to connect with Hannah by picking out what their dream house would look like.

Chris brought Hannah outside to the van, where Demi and Kate were staked out, and Demi broke the news to the new Bachelorette. “I read messages between the girlfriend and her friends of her talking about how they saw each other Monday before he came and they’re going to be together whenever this is all over, and they’re going to go on a trip together,” Demi told Hannah.

She responded by immediately walking back into the mansion — where Scott was telling the other men he sees a “long-term” relationship with Hannah — and called him out like a principal pulling a student out of class.

“I knew you were nervous coming in today,” Hannah started. “It might be because you have a girlfriend.”

Scott quickly denied the accusation. “I don’t have a girlfriend,” he claimed. Once Hannah recounted what Demi told her, then Chicago sales exec explained that he didn’t consider this woman to be his girlfriend, but they did date until he left for the show.

“We were never serious like boyfriend and girlfriend,” he said.

Hannah didn’t accept that as an excuse, and instead invited him to go back home to the woman he was seeing. “There’s 29 other guys in there that I hope are here for the right reasons and don’t have other girls just waiting back at home,” she said. “And you’re here and taking up so much time — it’s not fair to me. It’s definitely not fair to that who thinks that she’s your girlfriend back at home. If you’re not here for what I’m wanting then it’s your chance to leave.”

Scott tried to save himself by assuring he saw no future with this woman. “I’m telling you, yes, I was dating a girl before I got on the show, yes, up until Monday if you want me to be honest. Yes, up until Monday,” he said. “If that bothers you then I’m sorry but, do I think this is someone I’m going to marry long-term? No, I don’t.”

The nail in Scott’s coffin came when he brought up Colton. “If you want to get this upset with me that’s totally fine,” Scott added. “But I could also say that you just dated Colton for the last two months, the last three months. You were just madly in love with him and then all of a sudden this is like the same exact thing.”

“You are such a jerk!” Hannah responded before asserting, “I’m done with this! There’s no reason for you to be here if you’re not serious. It’s time for you to head out.”

Hannah then walked Scott out through the living room, where all the other men were sitting. She took a moment for herself, and then Luke P. came to comfort her. “It hurts me to see you be so caught off guard by that,” he told the former pageant queen. “I just want you to know that I am here for you. I am not here to earn a couple roses. I am here to win your heart.”

His kind words later earned him the first impression rose — and the most passionate kiss of the night. “I am just ecstatic,” the import/export manager from Gainesville, Georgia, told the cameras after his steamy makeout with Hannah. “My heart is literally exploding. Before I met Hannah, I knew that there was going to be something strong between us, and after tonight I can totally already see myself falling madly in love with her and spending the rest of my life with this girl.”

During the first rose ceremony, Hannah sent seven men home: Joe the Box King; Matt Donald; math teacher Brian, 30; pilot Chasen, 27; pro surfer Hunter, 24; roller boy Ryan, 25; and pro international basketball player Thomas, 27.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.