The Bachelorette : 1 Man Returns After Being Eliminated to Tell Tayshia Adams He Loves Her

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

The awkward two-on-one meeting with Bennett, Noah and Tayshia Adams continued on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, with Tayshia uncovering the present that Bennett brought for Noah. With that, she immediately pulled Bennett aside for a private chat and asked the Harvard grad whether he ever questioned her integrity.

When Bennett responded by saying, "I don't know how I would have done that," Tayshia confronted him for telling told Noah that he stood a "zero percent chance" of ending up with her.

"You don't have the right to tell somebody else that I will not end up with them because guess what? I'm personally making decisions to have people be here," Tayshia told Bennett.

Bennett launched into an explanation of how, based on Noah's emotional intelligence, he didn't think he deserved to be with Tayshia. "I have a hard time seeing this beautiful, thoughtful, intelligent, very decisive, strong-minded woman ending up with him," he said.

Tayshia then spoke individually to Noah and deemed him "the common denominator" between all of the drama happening in the house. Noah retaliated by claiming that Bennett talked to everyone in a condescending tone and would eventually act that way with Tayshia, too.

After taking some time to mull over which of the two men she wanted to give a rose, she told Bennett she'd be escorting him out. "That was a curveball. Did not see that coming," the wealth management consultant told the cameras in the van ride out.

But that didn't mean Noah automatically received the rose up for grabs. "That wasn't a victory for you by any means," Tayshia told him before inviting him to attend the rose ceremony later on, where she would then decide if she wanted him to stay.

Tayshia proceeded to the cocktail party, where she chatted with the remaining men before the rose ceremony. When it came time to dole out this week's roses, she ultimately decided to keep Noah, as well as Brendan, Riley, Blake and Ivan. That meant Demar, Ed and Spencer went home.

ONE-ON-ONE DATE

Tayshia chose Ben for her first one-on-one date of the week and they embarked on a scavenger hunt around the La Quinta Resort, set up by stand-in host JoJo Fletcher. They rode scooters, broke open piñatas and jumped in a fountain, but Tayshia didn't yet feel like she could give Ben the rose because she wanted him to open up to her more.

During the dinner portion of the date, Ben did exactly that, sharing that he felt "completely lost" after leaving the Army with a back injury at age 26. After that, "I had two failed suicide attempts in 2018 and 2019," he revealed.

Ben said he was worried about possibly taking Tayshia home to meet his family next week, because his sister didn't know about his suicide attempts.

"I didn't want to be here anymore and for the same reason that I don't like to share, because I didn't want to burden anybody with my problems," Ben said. "And I thought that the easiest way was to just not be around. Luckily, it didn't work and the only thing that got me through that was her and she has no idea. She saved my life. I owe her everything."

Tayshia gave Ben a rose after his honest admission, saying in an on-camera interview, "I think it's the breakthrough that we needed to have to really take the next step in our relationship."

Ben and Tayshia capped their night off by enjoying a private concert from country singer-songwriter Adam Hambrick. "I could really see him being by my side for the rest of my life. I truly love Ben," Tayshia told the cameras.

GROUP DATE

Blake scored the second one-on-one date, leaving Zac, Brendan, Ivan, Noah and Riley to go on this week's group date. JoJo announced that the activity would be a polygraph test that Tayshia would also take.

Tayshia started by admitting she was falling in love with more than one person and that she believed her husband was amongst the remaining group of men. The machine declared that Brendan lied about being ready to meet Tayshia's family and for her to meet his, and called out Riley for giving an incorrect name.

Zac fessed up to cheating on someone in the past and, according to the machine, accurately shared that he "might have already" fallen in love with Tayshia.

At the afterparty, Tayshia wanted to follow up with some of the men about what they said during the lie detector test. She started by confronting Zac about cheating in a previous relationship. "I will not date a cheater," she told the addiction specialist.

Zac explained, "So yes, I've cheated in my past. My first girlfriend, we started dating. We were in love. I met another girl and I later met up with that girl at a bowling alley ... and I French kissed her while I was still dating Emmy. It was on my first girlfriend in sixth grade, and that's my cheating story."

With that cleared up, Zac also shared that he didn't like that it came out during the polygraph test that he was falling for Tayshia. "I felt like that's something I should have told you in a more intimate setting," he said.

Tayshia confessed, "I'm falling in love with you, too."

Then she spoke to Riley about why his name came up as a lie earlier during the day. The attorney explained that he was named after his dad, who he considered his best friend for 22 years before they lost touch.

"We had a falling out and I figured things out with my mother. He took some things from her that didn't belong to him outright," Riley told Tayshia of his father. "He got total custody of me and my brother and that was it. But I was a boy and it was what it was. But my mother she deserved so much. We missed so much time."

He continued, "I resented her for a lot of things based on what he was saying to me, but I got to a point I couldn't even look at myself in the mirror. It was awful. I decided I could be a better man."

That prompted Riley to completely reset, including starting fresh with a new name. His mom even witnessed his legal name change.

Tayshia ended the evening feeling good about her conversations during the group date — and because of that, she wanted to take more time to think about who she wanted to give the group date rose to.

"I feel like everything meant so much tonight, but I think I just need a little bit more time as to who to give this to," she told the men. "So with that, I'm going to wait to the rose ceremony to give this rose out."

But the rose ceremony — and her second one-on-one date, with Blake — would have to wait, because when Tayshia returned to her room after the group date, Bennett stood waiting for her. Bennett asked if he could speak to Tayshia and she obliged, inviting him into her suite.

"I spent all day going over and over in my head our parting. I first wanted to tell you I am so sorry. I am so, so, so sorry for making you think I questioned your integrity, your decision-making ability," he began. "It was the least of my intentions. I never would, I swear to you."

"Our goodbye was so bizarre, so surreal. I couldn't even fathom what just happened," he continued. "And I was thinking of all these things that I hadn't been able to share with you. Sometimes we don't realize things until they're gone. And I realized in that moment that I love you."

His declaration rendered Tayshia speechless. "I'm dead serious about you," he continued. "I haven't had emotions like this ever over a girl."

Tayshia told Bennett she needed the night to process things and would get back to him the following morning about whether he would be invited him back. He said he understood.

"It's been a long time since I've heard the words 'I love you,' and it mean absolutely everything," Tayshia told the cameras. "And I know Bennett wasn't just saying words just to say them. I'm so confused. The way that I sent him home the other night did not feel right, but also at the same time, I'm here now with other people."

Tayshia's decision will unfold next week, when The Bachelorette will also serve up a Men Tell All episode.