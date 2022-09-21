Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'

Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia knows she didn't get the ending she deserved.

Fans saw Rachel, 26, get engaged to Tino Franco during Tuesday's finale of The Bachelorette, though their relationship didn't last long after filming. That's because Tino admitted to kissing a woman who he'd been in contact with before the series.

Rachel initially spoke with Tino, 28, about the closure she hoped for during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special, but she later elaborated on the matter on Good Morning America.

"I really did try, and I don't think anyone deserves to ever go through what I went through," she said on Wednesday. "Especially the fact that all I wanted today was just kind of, finally, an apology — and finally, for him to own up to it."

In the finale episode, Tino claimed Rachel was in a bad mental state. He then assumed the relationship was going to end.

"The stuff you said hurt so much," Tino told Rachel. "You said, 'I don't know how this is going to work,' 'I'm in a bad place' and 'I can't put any effort into this.'"

However, Tino admitted that things turned around: "I was under the impression we were pretty much done. But then we started on the right trajectory."

"You started seeking therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked," he continued. "So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Though Tino wanted to give their relationship another shot, Rachel handed back the engagement ring.

"I slowly was pulling on that string and revealing more and more. It really didn't work out, he cheated on me," Rachel told host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose. "It's just heartbreaking. This is the person I thought I was gonna spend the rest of my life with and start a family with."

Rachel Recchia and Tino.

Though Rachel didn't find her happily ever after on the show, runner-up Aven Jones surprised her during the live After the Final Rose special and asked to take her on a date. She accepted his offer.

As for her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, she got engaged to Erich Schwer after he previously feared he wouldn't be ready to take the next step.

"I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met," Erich said while down on one knee. "It's you, me until the wheels fall off. I'm head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Gabby. Will you marry me?"

Gabby, 31, and Erich, 29, are still happily engaged. But in speaking with PEOPLE, she addressed the controversy surrounding Erich after photos of him in blackface as a teenager surfaced online — as well as a leaked text exchange with an ex-girlfriend, which appeared to show him breaking it off to go on the show.

"Ultimately it was a time for us to take a step back and reflect on our relationship and see if we can get through this," Gabby said. "You have to really lead on your communication, be really honest with each other while having these tough conversations. We're seeing how we can become better from both."