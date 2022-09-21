Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'

On Tuesday's Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia broke off her engagement to Tino Franco after he cheated on her

By
Published on September 21, 2022 10:25 AM
RACHEL RECCHIA
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia knows she didn't get the ending she deserved.

Fans saw Rachel, 26, get engaged to Tino Franco during Tuesday's finale of The Bachelorette, though their relationship didn't last long after filming. That's because Tino admitted to kissing a woman who he'd been in contact with before the series.

Rachel initially spoke with Tino, 28, about the closure she hoped for during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special, but she later elaborated on the matter on Good Morning America.

"I really did try, and I don't think anyone deserves to ever go through what I went through," she said on Wednesday. "Especially the fact that all I wanted today was just kind of, finally, an apology — and finally, for him to own up to it."

In the finale episode, Tino claimed Rachel was in a bad mental state. He then assumed the relationship was going to end.

"The stuff you said hurt so much," Tino told Rachel. "You said, 'I don't know how this is going to work,' 'I'm in a bad place' and 'I can't put any effort into this.'"

However, Tino admitted that things turned around: "I was under the impression we were pretty much done. But then we started on the right trajectory."

"You started seeking therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked," he continued. "So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Though Tino wanted to give their relationship another shot, Rachel handed back the engagement ring.

"I slowly was pulling on that string and revealing more and more. It really didn't work out, he cheated on me," Rachel told host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose. "It's just heartbreaking. This is the person I thought I was gonna spend the rest of my life with and start a family with."

1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Rachel Recchia and Tino. Craig Sjodin/abc

Though Rachel didn't find her happily ever after on the show, runner-up Aven Jones surprised her during the live After the Final Rose special and asked to take her on a date. She accepted his offer.

As for her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, she got engaged to Erich Schwer after he previously feared he wouldn't be ready to take the next step.

"I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met," Erich said while down on one knee. "It's you, me until the wheels fall off. I'm head over heels in love with you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Gabby. Will you marry me?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gabby, 31, and Erich, 29, are still happily engaged. But in speaking with PEOPLE, she addressed the controversy surrounding Erich after photos of him in blackface as a teenager surfaced online — as well as a leaked text exchange with an ex-girlfriend, which appeared to show him breaking it off to go on the show.

"Ultimately it was a time for us to take a step back and reflect on our relationship and see if we can get through this," Gabby said. "You have to really lead on your communication, be really honest with each other while having these tough conversations. We're seeing how we can become better from both."

Related Articles
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel and Tino Get Engaged — Then Split Following Infidelity
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'
Gabby Windey
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'
GABBY WINDEY
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Feels She's 'Been Led On' After Final Fantasy Suite: 'Ready to Be Done'
The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Addresses Being Too Young for Marriage: 'It Doesn't Matter How Old You Are'
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love