The new season of The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey 'Go Shopping for a Husband' in Mean Girls-Inspired Bachelorette Promo

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are proving they can both be queen bees.

In the first promo released Friday for their upcoming joint season of The Bachelorette, the co-leads channel their inner Mean Girls.

"Get in loser, we're going shopping!" Rachel says, quoting the film's iconic leader of The Plastics, Regina George, while at the wheel of a cherry red convertible.

"For a husband," Gabby responds as she jumps in the car.

The former Bachelor contestants — dressed in coordinated rose-pattern dresses — are showered in flower petals as they take off for their "unbelievable journey" in the clip.

"This season it's petal to the metal," the promo teases.

In April, franchise creator Mike Fleiss revealed on Twitter there is "no drama" between Rachel and Gabby as they search for love.

"Just two friends helping each other find true love!" he captioned a photo of the pair smiling. "Exclusive international photo!!!"

In March, host Jesse Palmer also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming. In the picture, he is smiling alongside a casually dressed Rachel and Gabby.

"All 😃s with these two today," he wrote alongside the image.

In addition to the Bachelorette, Palmer will take over hosting duties of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Wells Adams will stay on as the bartender for the new season, which is set to premiere this fall.

Gabby and Rachel were named co-leads of The Bachelorette after becoming the runner-ups on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The two women were eliminated during the season finale after he decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning the lead had been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby during Fantasy Suite week.

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette marks the first time in the show's history that two women search for love in a single season.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a previous press release.

In April, the women opened up on the After the Final Rose special about sharing Bachelorette duties.

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Rachel said.

Gabby added, "I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more."