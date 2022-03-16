The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Announced as Leading Ladies for Season 19

Both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor

The next season of The Bachelorette will be double the fun — and double the drama.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were announced as the next leading ladies for the franchise during Tuesday night's After the Final Rose special.

The two women will star in the same season together as they search to find love.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

Jesse Palmer will host the upcoming season.

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Recchia said on the After the Final Rose special.

"I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Windey said.

When asked what she looks for in a romantic partner, Recchia shared, "Someone that's supportive and someone that loves me," while Windey said, I think someone who's emotionally intelligent mature, who can challenge me [and a sense of humor]."

Both Recchia and Windey were contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The two women were eliminated during the season finale after Echard decided to try to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had left after learning the lead had been intimate with both Recchi and Windey. Echard had also told all three women that he was in love with each other them.

As for whether they could see themselves falling in love with multiple suitors, like Echard had, Windey said, "I think so, I think having learned I would just have a little more discretion with my words."

During the tense and emotional breakup, which Echard chose to do at once, Windey slammed the 28-year-old for being indecisive and playing with her emotions.

"I can't believe anything you say, not one thing," she said. "You sound actually ridiculous because you don't want to admit that you're wrong."

"Your actions speak way louder than words," the ICU nurse added, before refusing to let Echard walk her out.

Recchia, meanwhile, was in tears as she told Echard he would come to regret his decision.

"I promise you that when you look back at this...this is going to haunt you, the fact that you let me go," the 25-year-old pilot said. "I tried so hard, I gave you everything. I fought for this every single day and you never once fought for me."