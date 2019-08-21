The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Teams Up with Travis Mills for New MTV Docuseries Ghosted

In today’s digital landscape, many understand what it feels like to be ghosted.

MTV announced Wednesday that The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay is teaming up with recording artist Travis Mills to host a new docuseries, MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.

Throughout the eight-episode series, Lindsay and Mills will help distraught individuals track down and confront a former lover, friend, or family member in an effort to uncover the harsh realities of why they “ghosted” them, bringing the ghost and the ghostee face-to-face.

The term “ghosting” refers to the act of ending a relationship by abruptly cutting off communication without explanation. The investigative series explores how social media has connected the world more than ever, while also undercutting our ability to deeply connect and communicate.

“We’re traveling the country looking for love gone missing,” Lindsay, 34, says in the emotionally charged trailer. “We’ll investigate the clues and follow every lead to track down the ghost.”

“Every ghost has a story,” adds Mills, 30. “And it’s our job to get them to tell it.”

MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing premieres Sep. 10 at 9 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes on MTV.