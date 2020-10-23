The former Bachelorette star is in Los Angeles working on her career, while Bryan Abasolo is focused on his chiropractor business in Miami

Rachel Lindsay on Living Apart from Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'We Know Where We're Headed'

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are embracing their non-traditional marriage.

The couple opened up about their bicoastal living situation, explaining that the former Bachelorette star, 35, is in Los Angeles working on her career, while Abasolo, 40, is still focused on his chiropractor business in Miami.

"I didn't move to L.A. because I just love the city," Lindsay told her husband on his Dr. Abs Healthcast podcast. "You're focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we're doing this to eventually bring ourselves together."

The two, who tied the knot in August 2019, stressed that don't plan to live apart forever, saying they "have a timeline."

"We know where we're going, we know where we're headed, and we know what we're trying to build as Abasolos," said Lindsay.

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Randy Holmes/Getty Images

She continued: "I can see from the outside looking in how it's like, 'Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband.' But the thing is, I'm not putting my career over my husband. I'm putting my family first. Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed and put our family in the best position."

And Abasolo couldn't be more supportive of his wife exploring new career opportunities.

"For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible," he said. "You're killing it right now, and I love it."

Ahead of moving across the country from one another, the two self-isolated together during the COVID-19 outbreak. Lindsay told PEOPLE last month that the experience of being hunkered down ended up bringing them closer together, even though they "absolutely" had fights.

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Clane Gessel Studio

"We're really great friends, whether we're watching sporting events together, or we're having a detailed conversation about what's happening in the country," she said. "The foundation of our relationship is friends, and I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together."

"We've definitely grown close together because we're planning a future," she added. "We're starting to have those conversations about where do we plant roots and having children and what's the timeline for that."