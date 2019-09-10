Rachel Lindsay Explains Why She's 'Not a Huge Fan' of Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Rachel Lindsay has some opinions on a particular Bachelor in Paradise love triangle.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Monday, the former Bachelorette (and newlywed!) weighed in on the situation that arose this season between Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert and Connor Saeli.

To recap so far, Miller-Keyes and Unglert had been going strong until he decided to dump her on her birthday and leave the show. A few days later, she hit it off with Saeli and seemed happy as can be — until Unglert decided to return and ask her for a second chance.

“Connor and Caelynn are weird to me. I don’t get Caelynn and I’m not a huge fan, I’m just going to be honest,” admitted Lindsay, 34. “I don’t get her, she seems to flip flop more than any other person I’ve ever seen.”

“She was head over heels for Dean. Connor walks in, she’s flipping her hair and she’s like, ‘Connor is who I wanted to meet the entire time,’ ” she continued. “She apparently was crying over Dean at the wedding but then sees Connor and completely changes — which one is it?”

“So I feel like you better pick Connor at this point, because, you know, you went all in with him,” Lindsay added. “He could have been able to choose somebody else at this point. I don’t know, I’m not confident in them just because I’m not confident in Caelynn’s decisions because she seems to just go with the whim.”

Of course, as fans saw on Monday night’s episode, Miller-Keyes ultimately decided to end things with Saeli and got back together with Unglert; multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that the two are still dating.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” one source said. “He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance.”

“Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together,” the source added.

After the episode aired, BiP bartender Wells Adams tweeted a sweet photo of the couple leaving the show together.

I’m the luckiest girl in the world 😍 https://t.co/eDUGnliDz1 — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) September 10, 2019

“Rooting for these two. Here’s a picture of @deanie_babies passed out on @caelynnmk in the back of a car,” he wrote. “This is what love looks like kids. Also, that’s pizza behind Caelynn. Which is also what love looks like.”

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Miller-Keyes wrote back.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.