Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Writing a Personal Essay-Themed Book: 'Ya'll Know I Won't Hold Back'

Rachel Lindsay's forthcoming book, Miss Me with That, will be released on Jan. 25

Rachel Lindsay will soon be adding author to her already impressive résumé.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old former Bachelorette announced that she will be releasing a book filled with a collection of personal essays in January.

Sharing the book's official cover on Instagram, Lindsay shared more details about the forthcoming project — titled Miss Me with That — in the caption of her post.

"Been waiting to share this!" the reality star began. "So thrilled to finally be able to tell y'all that I have been working on my first book. MISS ME WITH THAT, a collection of personal essays, is available on 1.25.22, and I cannot wait for it to be in your hands."

"Ya'll know I won't hold back... I'm telling MY story, sharing my experiences, and opening my heart 🖤," Lindsay continued, before sharing with her followers that the book is currently available for preorder.

In the comments section, fellow Bachelor Nation members celebrated Lindsay's new project.

"Omfgggggg yassss keep winning! 🙌🏾🎉," wrote Dominique Alexis as Kristin Hopkins said, "Pre-ordering NOW! So happy for you, Rachel 👏🏾💕."

"Oh my gosh!!!! Yay!!!!! Immediately going on the reading list 👏😍," added Pieper James as Ali Fedotowsky commented, "So awesome Rachel! Congratulations! It will be a huge success no doubt and I can't wait to buy one!"

Meanwhile, original Bachelorette Trista Sutter also shared her own message of support, writing, "So so so so so happy for you!! Congrats Big (author) Rach!!! 😘."

According to an official book description, Miss Me with That will center on an array of topics, "from relationships and love to politics and race."

"For the first time, Rachel opens up about what it meant to be the first Black lead on ABC's hit show and reveals everything about her life off-camera, from her childhood growing up in Dallas, Texas, as the daughter of a U.S. District Judge to her disastrous dating life prior to going on The Bachelor, to her career in law, her evolving female friendships, and her decision to become a reality TV contestant," the description reads, adding that Lindsay "also brings her sharp wit and keen intellect to weigh in on issues such as the lack of diversity in reality television and the importance of political engagement, protest, voting, and the Black Lives Matter movement."

"Told in the down-to-earth, no-nonsense voice she's become known for, Lindsay's collection will provide an intimate look at the life of one of reality TV's most beloved and outspoken stars, as well as advice and inspiration that will make her a role model for anyone who has ever tried to make sense of love and life and lost their way trying to do so," the description continues.

Lindsay also promoted her upcoming book on Thursday night's episode of Extra, where she chatted with Billy Bush about the project.

"This is a book of personal essays. All of them are about love, life, relationships, friendships. I feel like my story has been told by so many people on camera, now this is the off-camera version," she said. "If you know anything about me, I don't hold back."