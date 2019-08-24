The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Are Married!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have tied the knot!

The duo, who met on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette tied the knot at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter,” wedding planner Michael Russo tells PEOPLE. “As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them.”

Guests in attendance included Bachelor alums including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

Almost exactly two years ago, Bachelor Nation watched as the Miami-based chiropractor got on one knee and proposed to his soulmate.

“It was like an out-of-body experience to hear the words that he was saying to me,” Lindsay, 34, previously told PEOPLE. “I blanked out on what I was saying — I meant it and it was from the heart, but it was just so surreal that it was happening. I mean we’re in Spain, we’re on top of this castle. I’m standing in front of the man of my dreams, and now he’s about to get down on one knee. And so the moment he did it, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening!’ I couldn’t do anything but scream. Like that’s all I could do, I was so happy.”

After their engagement, the couple lived together in her hometown of Dallas before relocating to Miami earlier this year.

In August, Lindsay opened up to PEOPLE about the decision to not televise her nuptials to Abasolo, 39.

Initially, “I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did,” Lindsay admitted. “Then, as we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don’t have one and that we’re doing it on our own. I also think that it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real.”

She continued: “We don’t need TV. We don’t need to get paid. We’re doing this because this is what we want to do. And I think it has more meaning.”

As for the future? The reality stars are on the same page about wanting a family — although they don’t see eye to eye on how many children. “I like three. She wants four,” the chiropractor said.

Lindsay added, “I think we’d have pretty babies!”