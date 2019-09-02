Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Are Honeymooning in Greece — See Their Sweet Pics!

After a fairytale wedding, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are enjoying a blissful honeymoon in Greece.

The Bachelorette couple tied the knot in Mexico on Aug. 24, then jetted off to Santorini for some romantic alone time. The two have been documenting their trip on Instagram, sharing their first photos as newlyweds.

“C.A.P.T.I.V.A.T.E.D.,” Lindsay, 24, captioned a photo of the two posing by the pool of their hotel, the Adronis Concept.

The two also shared photos from a boating excursion.

“‘Just close your eyes and jump on 3!'” Abasolo, 39, captioned a photo of the two grinning on the water. “#Santorini#honeymoon #RnB.”

“Plenty of fish in the sea but I definitely caught the best one,” Lindsay added alongside one of them kissing while taking a dip.

The couple, who got engaged on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, wed on a rooftop at Mexico’s Royalton Suites Cancún in front of family, friends and several Bachelor alums, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

The only downside?

“It went by so fast,” Lindsay told PEOPLE of their nuptials. “But it was a really beautiful experience. I remember walking down the aisle with my dad and I told him to walk slowly. I just stared at Bryan the entire time. He was my focus.”

Now, they’re looking forward to a joyful future — babies and all.

“I would say that we want babies sooner rather than later,” Lindsay said. “I would say we start trying within a year!”

“I think about us 40 years from now just being together and making each other laugh,” she added. “I think that’s what it’s all about.”