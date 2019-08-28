The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Share Details of Their ‘Island Chic’ Wedding

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and her new husband Bryan Abasolo are basking in that newlywed glow!

“We are overwhelmed by all the love and support,” Bryan, who tied the knot with his fiancée of two years on Aug. 24 in a rooftop wedding at Mexico’s Royalton Suites Cancun, tells PEOPLE. “This is our next chapter.”

From the outset, attorney Rachel, 34, says she was intent on being a “chill” bride. “Things just kind of fell into place,” she says. “I’m not a bridezilla! I just wanted it to be fun.”

The tropical location was decided upon because of its central location to Bryan’s family in Colombia and the couple’s friends and family in Texas and Florida.

For more from Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Clane Gessel Studio

Celebrity wedding planner Mikie Russo of Michael Russo Events helped create an “island chic” affair with green and white florals and decor by Grupo Gama and an Original Runner aisle runner.

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device

And before he walked down the aisle to await his bride, 39-year-old chiropractor Bryan, who wore a suit by Aleks Musika, admitted he had some nerves.

RELATED: All About Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey’s Two ‘Very Different’ Wedding Bands

“It took me back to the [Bachelorette] days when I was anticipating a date with Rachel,” he admits. “But when I saw her all of that went out the window. This beautiful angel was walking toward me and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my wife!’ ”

The couple exchanged personal vows — “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t lose it!’ ” Rachel says — as family and friends from Bachelor Nation, including Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman and Kevin Wendt, looked on.

Image zoom Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Clane Gessel

They also contended with the tropical heat, as temps reached over 90 degrees on the wedding day. “The pastor was sweating like crazy,” says Rachel, who wore a custom two-piece gown by Randi Rahm and Lindsay Marie Design jewelry and headpiece. “But it was a short ceremony!”

Immediately following, guests gathered for an alfresco dinner of surf and turf or grilled salmon, as well as a four-tiered wedding cake of vanilla, Oreo and chocolate dulce de leche. Minted Weddings provided the menus and seating cards and programs, using colors inspired by the Ceci New York wedding invitations. And in a sweet nod to their proposal spot, Rachel and Bryan served Rioja wine from Spain.

RELATED: All About the Romantic Wedding Gown The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay Wore to Marry Bryan Abasolo

Then, it was time to party!

For the occasion, Rachel changed into a second Randi Rahm look — shorts! “I was like, ‘When can I get into these shorts and live it up with my friends and family on the dance floor?’ ” says Rachel. “It was my party look!”

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay Clane Gessel Studio

And the father-daughter dance was one for the ages. “My dad [judge Sam Lindsay] and I danced to ‘Before I Let Go,’ ” says Rachel, before the DJ transitioned into Beyonce’s 2019 version. “It just set the mood!”

Mood set, guests danced until past 2 a.m., and gathered candles from Greenleaf before heading out.

The one downside? “It went by so fast,” Rachel laments. “But our wedding was about us. It was about the life we built together outside of [The Bachelorette]. And we stayed true to who we are. No red roses!”