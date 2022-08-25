Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'

Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year gets better. Love you forever ❤️♾️"

Abasolo, 42, also uploaded a date night picture of himself and wife Lindsay to celebrate the three-year milestone. "Cheers to Love! 🥂Happy 3rd Anniversary @therachlindsay I love you!" he captioned a photo of the pair dining in front of a fireplace.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Some of Bachelor Nation, including current host Jesse Palmer, Astrid Loch, Clay Harbor and Mike Johnson commented with well wishes for the couple as their relationship continues off-screen.

Lindsay and Abasolo were engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. Though their love story unfolded in the public eye, Lindsay and Abasolo have taken a step back from sharing their married life online. Some fans have noticed that Lindsay rarely shares photos with Abasolo, but she debunked rumors that the pair were having marital trouble.

In July, Lindsay penned a blog post about her decision to keep her marriage out of the spotlight. "I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future," she wrote.

"So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lindsay has further stepped away from The Bachelor franchise — past just keeping her love story private. The former co-host of the Bachelor Happy Hour left her chair on the podcast in April 2021 after 100 episodes. She's since been replaced by former Bachelorette Michelle Young.