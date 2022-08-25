Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met on The Bachelorette in 2017

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:02 PM
Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: ‘Each Year Gets Better’
Photo: Bryan Abasolo/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year gets better. Love you forever ❤️♾️"

Abasolo, 42, also uploaded a date night picture of himself and wife Lindsay to celebrate the three-year milestone. "Cheers to Love! 🥂Happy 3rd Anniversary @therachlindsay I love you!" he captioned a photo of the pair dining in front of a fireplace.

Rachel Lindsay and her fiance, Bryan Abasolo arrive at "Aol Live"
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Some of Bachelor Nation, including current host Jesse Palmer, Astrid Loch, Clay Harbor and Mike Johnson commented with well wishes for the couple as their relationship continues off-screen.

Lindsay and Abasolo were engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017. Though their love story unfolded in the public eye, Lindsay and Abasolo have taken a step back from sharing their married life online. Some fans have noticed that Lindsay rarely shares photos with Abasolo, but she debunked rumors that the pair were having marital trouble.

In July, Lindsay penned a blog post about her decision to keep her marriage out of the spotlight. "I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future," she wrote.

"So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lindsay has further stepped away from The Bachelor franchise — past just keeping her love story private. The former co-host of the Bachelor Happy Hour left her chair on the podcast in April 2021 after 100 episodes. She's since been replaced by former Bachelorette Michelle Young.

Related Articles
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasol
Rachel Lindsay Chooses Not to Share Glimpses of Marriage to Bryan Abasolo Since Their 'Public Contract Ended'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Says She's 'Happier' After Nayte Olukoya Split
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall To Benefit Look Good Feel Better at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 27, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Jesse Palmer's Wife? All About Emely Fardo
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Bachelor in Paradise
'Bachelor in Paradise' Is on the Move — Find Out When the ABC Hit Is Returning!
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
THE BACHELORETTE - "1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Shockingly Cancel Their First Rose Ceremony
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin Says Engagement to Thomas Jacobs 'Feels Right' After Previous One That 'Felt Weird'
the bachelorette promo screen grab
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey 'Go Shopping for a Husband' in 'Mean Girls' -Inspired 'Bachelorette' Promo
Rachel Lindsay, Chris Harrison
Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison
The Bachelor's Jesse Palmer and Model Emely Fardo Are Married
'The Bachelor' 's Jesse Palmer and Model Emely Fardo Are Married: We're 'Lucky to Have Found Each Other'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE
Three Engagements on 'Bachelor in Paradise' : How Are Your Other Favorite'' Couples Doing?
Wells Adams attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.
Wells Adams Was Admittedly 'a Little' Disappointed to Not Land 'The' 'Bachelor' Hosting Gig
149309_7157.jpg
Jesse Palmer Named New Host of 'The Bachelor' : 'I Am Humbled by the Opportunity to Return'