The Bachelorette: Tensions Rise Between Katie Thurston's Men as Accusations Swirl in New Promo

A sneak peek at next week's episode spotlights this season's apparent villain and an appearance from former Bachelor Nick Viall

The drama is heating up between the men on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

A new promo spotlights this season's apparent villain, as former Bachelor Nick Viall is called in to hold the guys "accountable."

It's not clear what the contestants need to be held accountable for, exactly, but it may have something to do with rising tensions between Thomas, a 28-year-old real estate agent from California, and the rest of the group.

Throughout the clip, several of Katie's men appear wary of Thomas, even calling him a "pathological liar" and insisting he's on the show "for a platform."

When fellow contestant Hunter asks Thomas if he's ever thought about his chances of becoming the next Bachelor, he admits "that was a thought that was on my mind." The conflict appears to send Katie over the edge, as she halts a rose ceremony to collect herself.

Despite the other contestants' frustrations, Katie seems to be forming a connection with Thomas, telling him in a one-on-one moment that she's "just happy you're here." Meanwhile, Thomas says he's willing to do "whatever it takes" to win, "including throwing out the 'love' word."

THE BACHELORETTE KATIE THURSTON, MICHAEL Katie talks to Michael. | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie, meanwhile, has already made it clear that she's serious about finding love. This week's episode ended with a dramatic cocktail party, during which it was brought to her attention that some of the men might not have the "best intentions."

"I don't know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f--- out," she told the group. "I don't know who is here for the wrong reasons, but from what I've been told, there are multiple people I should be looking out for. For some of you, this might be a platform, but I'm not here to waste my time."