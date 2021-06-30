Bachelorette: New Promo Highlights Bromance Among Katie Thurston's Suitors — 'I Love You, Buddy'

It wouldn't be a season of the Bachelorette without a little bromance.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at a new Bachelorette promo, the men's bromance is put on full display as they continue to try and win over lead Katie Thurston's heart.

In the clip, a handful of the men stack themselves into a pyramid as they shout her name. Words then appear across the screen that read, "Come for the romance, stay for the bromance."

A montage of scenes then shows Katie's men bonding as they compete for her affection through various physical activities. From wrestling to playing sports and even waxing one another, the men are all smiles as their friendships continue to build throughout the season.

THE BACHELORETTE bromance Credit: ABC

"This is going to bring us [closer] together, for sure," Tre jokes as he's being waxed by Christian.

Greg is even shown holding and petting Connor B. as they rest on a couch together. And two of Katie's contenders are then seen hugging each other as someone says, "I love you, buddy."

THE BACHELORETTE bromance Credit: abc

THE BACHELORETTE Credit: abc

Before the clip closes, a moment from one of Katie's emotion-filled group dates is shown where she and the guys all join in on a group hug.

Katie started The Bachelorette's 17th season with 30 suitors. Teasing her season to PEOPLE, the Washington native previously opened up about how intimate she gets with her contestants.

"Time is short," she said in early June. "And you can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I've got to use my time wisely!"

Katie Thurston Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Katie also admitted that she does have sex during fantasy suites week. "It's an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection," she continued. "But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations."

The reality star added that what made her journey both "exciting and hard at the same time" is that her suitors are "all such great guys."