The Bachelorette's Peter Weber Denies Allegations That He Dumped His Ex to Go on the Show

The Bachelorette‘s Peter Weber is finally opening up about an ex-girlfriend’s claims that he dumped her to go on the show.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned,” Weber, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Model Calee Lutes told Entertainment Tonight two weeks ago that she was in a serious relationship with Weber for six months and had talked about moving in together when he abruptly broke things off around Christmas of last year.

“I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him,” she said.

According to Lutes, she eventually learned that Weber had been selected to go on the show.

“He absolutely betrayed me,” she said. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me.”

Weber denies the allegations that he was still dating her when he interviewed for the show, and says that when it comes to the relationship, he was at one point more into it than she was.

“I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward,” he says. “And she wasn’t on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up.”

Nonetheless, Weber says he regrets any pain he may have caused his ex — and says he has an even clearer perspective on painful breakups now, given his recent experience.

“It’s obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about,” he says. “That was never my intention. And for that I’m sorry. Breakups suck!”

