Chris Harrison Says Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Season Won't Go Overseas Due to Coronavirus

It’s official: All production on Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette will take place in the United States.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday at the launch of his Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé in Los Angeles, host Chris Harrison opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic is influencing the upcoming season.

“It is 100 percent affecting it,” said Harrison, 48. “I mean, Clare’s season is about to get under production and we’ve already nixed all international travel. Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows?”

“Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day,” he continued. “And so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe.”

According to Harrison, production has installed several hand-washing stations on set, as well as a clinic with a doctor on hand “in case anything springs up.”

“We’re on it,” he said. “We’re being vigilant, we’re being smart, we’re doing everything we can, just like you should be doing at home.”

As for whether Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Summer Games will be impacted?

“Everything is on the table now,” Harrison said. “I mean, in June, we’re supposed to be in Mexico. Summer Games, you know, we bring people in from all over the world. Clearly, that’s probably not going to be a possibility the way things are going. So honestly, everything is up in the air right now. And you can’t bitch and moan about it, you’ve just got to roll with it and do what’s smart.”

Harrison also weighed in on Crawley’s crop of contestants, all 32 of whom were announced on Wednesday. The men range from 23 to 42 — giving 38-year-old Crawley’s a wide age-range to choose from.

“I don’t think in the grand scheme of things [age] matters overall,” Harrison told PEOPLE. “I think age is a rather dubious marker. I think a lot of it has to do with where you are in your life, your experiences, all the things you bring to the table. With that said, I know Clare has never dated an older man, and she does like younger men. There are men in their thirties, there are men in their twenties, so we’ll see who she clicks with.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Warner Bros. said that travel plans for The Bachelorette would be evaluated on a “case-by-case basis.”

“As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies,” the statement read.

The statement came as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Bachelorette premieres May 18 on ABC.