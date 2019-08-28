They’ve been married for less than a week, but newlyweds Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are already thinking family.

“I would say that we want babies sooner rather than later,” Rachel, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I would say we start trying within a year!”

Continues the former Bachelorette star: “His mother has already been asking, ‘When are you going to start having babies?’ I think it’s just a natural progression!”

But first, the couple, who wed Aug. 24 at the Royalton Suites Cancun in Mexico, are set to enjoy a blissful honeymoon in Greece.

“We can’t wait to just relax,” says Bryan, 39. “We’re ready to decompress!”

And likely share favorite memories from their dream day.

“It went by so fast,” says Rachel of their nuptials. “But it was a really beautiful experience. I remember walking down the aisle with my dad and I told him to walk slowly. I just stared at Bryan the entire time. He was my focus.”

Now, they’re looking forward to a joyful future — babies and all.

“I think about us 40 years from now just being together and making each other laugh,” says Rachel. “I think that’s what it’s all about.”