"We're feeling over the moon," says former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who wed Jordan Rodgers on May 14

The Bachelorette's Newlyweds JoJo and Jordan Say Having Kids Is 'at the Forefront'

Now that they're finally husband and wife, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are looking forward to a blissful future.

"We waited so long for this moment," says Fletcher, 31, who wed Rodgers, 33, on May 14 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, nearly six years after they got engaged on The Bachelorette. "Jordan has been my fiancé for so long it's going to be so fun to be calling him my husband! And we're so ready for the next chapter."

And that might mean adjusting a certain timeline.

"We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids," says Fletcher. "Now that we've had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives. I'm a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle and the idea of kids is something that's really exciting to me."

Ultimately, Fletcher and Rodgers says that a long engagement only brought them closer as a couple.

"It would have been very easy in the first year to just do it and get married," says Rodgers. "We could have pulled the trigger. But instead, we worked on our relationship until the point that we were absolutely ready for a wedding."

Adds Fletcher, "The evolution of our relationship from start to finish has been crazy. There were ups and downs and difficult moments. But we've grown and we've evolved. Time has been our friend and it's made us even stronger."

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Now, as they enjoy a romantic honeymoon in Greece, Fletcher tells PEOPLE: "We're feeling over the moon."