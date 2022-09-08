Nayte Olukoya Explains Why He Broke His 'Bachelorette' Engagement to Michelle Young over the Phone

Nayte Olukoya said things were "rocky" very soon after he and Michelle Young announced their engagement on The Bachelorette

Published on September 8, 2022 10:59 AM
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya
Nayte Olukoya is telling all.

The Bachelorette alum, 27, explained why he didn't end his engagement to Michelle Young in person.

"I broke up with her over the phone," he told Nick Viall on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast. "You don't want to break up with someone, especially your fiancée, over the phone."

He continued, "It was her birthday weekend. We're all here in L.A. because her and I got invited to this Wango Tango event. At the beginning of the weekend, things were kind of rocky. It got even more rocky. Wango Tango happened. Her and I got into an argument right before doing all those press interviews and whatnot."

Olukoya did clarify that he and Young, 29, had several more conversations before the relationship officially ended.

"Long story short, the weekend was not a good weekend," he recalled. "Her and I are up late having very deep conversations."

He added, "I think the day before I was having very deep conversations with her friends too, because her friends weren't having a good time either. It was just a bad weekend for everybody."

NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG
Olukoya said there was a clear "buildup" to a split: "The last day in L.A., the conversation was kind of heading already towards a breakup. It wasn't our first time having breakup conversations. It was probably our third time having a breakup conversation."

Olukoya also clarified the timeline of their breakup, noting that early conversations about a split began in January — shortly after their engagement was announced on TV. They stayed together for months, though, with Olukoya declining to move to Minnesota with Young in March "because of the conversation that I had with her in early January."

"Our relationship was tough," he admitted. "There were lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye."

Young and Olukoya announced their broken engagement in June. At the time, Young admitted she didn't see the split coming. "I will say that this is not something that I foresaw and I'll leave it there," Young said in conversation with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

In December, after their engagement, Young told PEOPLE what initially drew her to Olukoya. "Nayte and I always had an undeniable connection," Young said. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble!' But even when I was falling in love, I wanted to make sure it wasn't infatuation."

