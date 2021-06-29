"I believe wholeheartedly God grabs the most rotten ones the earliest — I was one of the most rotten ones when I was born," the reality star said

The Bachelorette's Mike Planeta Reflects on His Virginity, the 'Gift' of Sex and More

For Bachelorette contestant Mike Planeta (a.k.a. Mike P.), being a virgin until marriage holds great significance.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Planeta spoke with host Becca Kufrin and guest host Tayshia Adams about why he's chosen abstinence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you truly are convicted in something like this — and for me, I'm convicted, because I told [Bachelorette] Katie [Thurston] this and she started laughing, [but] I believe wholeheartedly God grabs the most rotten ones the earliest," said Planeta, 31. "I was one of the most rotten ones when I was born. [God] was like, 'You do not get to experience a lot of these things because you're going to get in trouble.'"

"Knowing that about myself, it was almost like a layer of protection, where it was like, 'No, you you don't get to do this.' You ... have to honor her and you have to show her that there's so much more that you see in her, right? And there's so much more that you want for her. You want to elevate her," he continued.

Planeta mentioned that he often hears from women about how "selfish" men can be, which is why he believes men "need to make a change" in themselves.

mike, bachelorette Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

"What's a way to do that? For me ... one of the biggest desires in my heart is obviously to have sex, you know, with my wife. It's like, 'Okay, well, then you need to put in work before you're granted that gift.' Right? So that's how I view it," he said. "If you're a man and that's something that you're struggling with, or you're feeling insecure about owning it but you're doing it for a reason, you're convicted ... for a reason. So find out what that reason is, understand it, and then, you know, verbalize it to your future spouse or your girlfriend."

Planeta said there's nothing "more secure" than "looking a woman in the eyes and saying, 'I want nobody else for the rest of my life. You are all I want.' And, I mean at that point, if my wife says that to me, my clothes are coming off."

While Thurston is known for promoting sex positivity, Planeta has been vocal about abstaining. He first opened up about choosing to remain a virgin during the season 17 premiere.

Katie Thurston, Mike Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

"I'm waiting for marriage, I've never had sex," he said at the time. "The stigma is, like, 'Oh, you can't connect with that.' But I disagree with that."

The gym owner continued, "I want Katie to understand that I don't think there's anything wrong with being sex-positive. I personally want to share that within marriage, that's me. I mean, if I fall in love with Katie, maybe that's something that we can, you know, take that road together."

Planeta informed Thurston, 30, of his celibacy during a sex-themed group date, and his vulnerability ultimately earned the group date rose.