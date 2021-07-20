The Bachelorette's Mike Planeta Says He's an 'Extremely Sexual Dude' Despite Being a Virgin

"I may not have had, like, sex, sex, but I've slipped up and I've had oral sex," Mike Planeta said

Former Bachelorette contestant Mike Planeta may be remaining a virgin until marriage, but he still considers himself to be an "extremely sexual" person.

Speaking with co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on Tuesday's episode of the Talking It Out podcast, 31-year-old Planeta said, "I know this is a really weird thing to say because I'm waiting till marriage. Like, I'm an extremely sexual dude."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's just I have to kind of confine that in ways, like, for me until I get married, until it's, like, in the right context," he said.

Planeta pointed out that there "is such a stigma" that people who are virgins are not sexual individuals.

"When people think of somebody waiting, right, they think like, [they're a] prude or they're not interested in sex or they don't want to have these things," he continued. "No, like, I have all these urges probably times 10, right? These are urges that I, like, fight every single day but it's not about me."

He said that his faith "allows me to take a step back" and understand how sex could impact the woman he is interested in. But Planeta wouldn't go so far as to consider himself a "saint."

"That's what I want to make perfectly clear too, like, I am not some perfect little, like, you know, golden boy. Dude, I am a very flawed human being. Like, I am extremely flawed," he said. "And I've said this, I've talked with Katie about this, I'm very open about this: I may not have had, like, sex, sex, but I've slipped up and I've had oral sex. For me, that was one of the moments where like, the two times I did slip up and do those things, those were things that taught me actually the significance of why I actually was putting sex on such a pedestal."

Planeta said that sex is "a bonding thing, it's a connection thing like, it can mask a lot of issues if you're not communicating and talking about a lot of these things."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

"I just want to make it perfectly clear how, like, naturally selfish of a human I am outside of my faith," he continued. "And that's why I cling so hard to it."

On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston selected Planeta for the second one-on-one date, during which a cuddle expert taught them various cuddling positions. But before they could make it to the dinner portion of their date, Thurston eliminated Planeta from the competition.

The Bachelorette Katie Thurston | Credit: Craig Sjodin/abc

"I can't deny the fact that, like, today strengthened us and bonded us more. And it's hard because, selfishly, [I'm like], 'Let me meet his family and keep him here. I want more of him,'" she said.

"But also, if I'm being honest with myself and like, the bigger picture of what this is, I know I do have stronger relationships. It's tough because today would have had to really taken our relationship to the very top, and it didn't," she continued. "I just don't think it would be fair to make you go to a dinner with me tonight. I don't think it would be fair to continue our journey and involve our families if deep down I know where my heart is headed. It's a hard decision to want to send you home."

Despite his elimination, Planeta said that he still holds respect for Thurston, 30.

"I told you this and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, no matter what the result is, my respect for you is never going to change," he said. "I know what type of wife you're going to be and what type of mother you're going to be. One of those guys is really lucky."

Going into hometowns week, Thurston's final four men are Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze and Michael Allio.