The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Says 'Clumsy' Hannah Brown Would Be 'Wonderful' on DWTS

Is Hannah Brown trading roses for dancing shoes?

After her Bachelorette season ended in heartbreak when she split from fiancé Jed Wyatt, the 24-year-old is rumored to be sticking around on Monday nights on ABC for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Fans have guessed that the former Miss Alabama will compete on the series’ 28th season thanks to a teaser photo on the DWTS Instagram account. Although the cast won’t be confirmed for another day, one of Brown’s former suitors feels confident that she’s a perfect match for the job.

“She has so much energy,” Mike Johnson, who placed sixth during Brown’s season, told PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Tuesday.

“She’s goofy and she’s clumsy, and she loves herself and she loves life,” he added. “And she’s super competitive. That woman is ridiculously competitive. I think that she’ll be a wonderful addition to Dancing with the Stars, if she’s on.”

The full cast of Dancing with the Stars‘ 28th season will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Johnson, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas, is currently searching for his own happy ending on Bachelor in Paradise, connecting most with Sydney Lotuaco thus far. But if things don’t work out, Johnson remains a frontrunner to star in the next season of the The Bachelor.

If chosen, Johnson would make history as the first black man and the first military veteran to become the Bachelor.

Brown, meanwhile, has been struggling since her life as the Bachelorette, as she revealed in a candid Instagram last week.

Image zoom Mike and Hannah Craig Sjodin/ ABC; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

“Life is so different,” she wrote. “Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

The Alabama native broke things off with Wyatt when she learned he’d been dating someone else when before going on The Bachelorette. After the show, she was spotted with runner-up Tyler Cameron, who has since been linked to Gigi Hadid.

Brown also addressed some of the drama that surrounded her season, including her heated argument about sex and religion with controversial contestant, Luke Parker.

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she continued. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith and sex. I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore.”

The reality star then explained that her newly hectic life has left her too busy to visit with family and friends.

“I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode,” she wrote. “I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.”

Brown concluded her post with a message to her followers, reminding them that “it’s okay to be overwhelmed.”

“Life is beautiful, but wild,” she wrote. “I think it’s okay to be strong — to know you’re strong — but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens.”

Although Brown and Cameron went on a date following the After the Final Rose special — the Floridian contractor was spotted leaving her Los Angeles lodgings the morning after — the Alabama beauty has nothing but respectful things to say about his potentially budding relationship with supermodel Hadid, 24.

“When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other,” she said on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno‘s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “And yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is okay.”

Dancing with the Stars will return on Sept. 16 (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.