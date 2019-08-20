The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Addresses Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Mike Johnson is setting the record straight on any Demi Lovato romance rumors.

Early in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Lovato, 27, called Johnson out as her pick as she watched an episode of the ABC reality show. “He should win,” she could be heard saying in an Instagram Story as Johnson called out Luke Parker for saying he loved Brown on their first group date.

But although the singer had been vocal about her interest in Johnson since the very beginning, the San Antonio, Texas, portfolio manager revealed that he and Lovato have yet to connect.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” a smiling Johnson told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Monday. “No to both.”

Last month, after Brown said goodbye to Johnson on the show, Lovato once again excitedly expressed her admiration for the Bachelorette contestant on social media.

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” Lovato could be heard saying in one of her Instagram Stories as she watched the episode and gave her commentary. She even wrote “Mike I accept your rose” in one of her Stories.

In response, Johnson previously told PEOPLE of Lovato, “She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other.” He added: “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

Currently, Johnson, who was the most recent Bachelorette fan favorite, is competing on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“There was zero hesitation,” Johnson told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check about choosing to join Paradise.

“I am who I am and I always will be,” he added. “If I had any hesitation, it was that in myself, would I be able to be open to the possibility of finding love? And ultimately, I felt that I was and so that’s why I decided to go.”

Johnson explained that there were “months in between” his departure from The Bachelorette and the beginning of Paradise.

“I mean, I don’t wanna just be on a Friday and Saturday night in my bedroom on my laptop watching some movie over and over again. I’m trying to find love,” he said. “And sitting at home is not going to do it.”

But if Johnson doesn’t end up finding love on BiP, Bachelor Nation could potentially see him return to the franchise as the next Bachelor.

“Of course he’s a contender [for Bachelor],” host Chris Harrison told PEOPLE last month. “How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

Chris Harrison and Mike Johnson

“He’s just a sweet guy,” he continued. “He gives the best hugs, the best smiles and the best advice. He’s just a really good man and yeah, of course he’s a contender.”

In response to all of the support he has been getting, Johnson said, “I’m not going to lie, it’s an awesome thing for people to feel that way.”

If he took on the role as ABC’s leading man, Johnson would make history as the first black man and the first military veteran to become the Bachelor.

“I don’t get pressure either way,” Johnson told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t phase me. I mean, the most pressure I had was back in high school when I was playing football and I dropped the ball. Haven’t had pressure like that since, so it’s all good.”