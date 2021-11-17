The Bachelorette: Michelle Young Says She's 'Starting to Fall' for 1 Man After Their 1-on-1 Date

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Michelle Young traveled home sweet home to Minnesota with her remaining 11 suitors, and she couldn't wait to show them around her hometown.

"For these men to be able to come to Minnesota, there is no better way to get to know who I am, what I stand for, what my life has looked like," Michelle, 28, said in an on-camera interview during Tuesday's episode. "This is the perfect place for me to be able to show them."

FIRST ONE-ON-ONE

Michelle announced the week would start with a one-on-one date with Joe. They started the day by visiting her high school, where Michelle showed her fellow Minnesota native her former locker and faced off against Joe, 28, in a game of one-on-one basketball in the gym.

"I feel like Joe would've been my crush in high school," Michelle told the cameras.

Later, over drinks, Joe opened up to Michelle about his experience growing up. The real estate developer revealed he broke three bones in his leg in seventh grade and then had another injury in college that required surgery. The surgery didn't go as planned, so Joe had corrective surgery that resulted in seven screws and a plate being put in his left foot.

"After that I was able to come back and perform but it wasn't the same, and I didn't want to be out there because I couldn't handle it mentally," Joe told Michelle of playing basketball. "It was beyond difficult. It was anxiety, depression, there was times where I was thinking I didn't even want to still be there. And that was truly tough for me. Ball was life and that life was gone."

Joe confessed that his injury "was taking away from other things in life," so he stepped away from the sport and found a new path.

"My heart definitely feels that," said Michelle, a former basketball player as well.

The Bachelorette appreciated Joe confiding in her about that rough patch in his life. "I'm very grateful that Joe trusts me enough to open up to me about all that he experienced," she told the cameras. "And so I feel like after today, my feelings for Joe have grown tremendously."

Michelle told him as much when she offered him a rose. "I'm so proud of you for trusting me, so Joe, will you accept this rose?" she asked.

Of course, Joe accepted the rose. "I feel like you have two souls that have kind of been living side by side without even knowing it, and I feel like today we got brought together," Michelle said in an on-camera interview. "And I am very excited to see what the future has in store for me and Minnesota Joe."

GROUP DATE

Casey, Rodney, Martin, Leroy, Rick, Clayton, Olu, Chris and Brandon embarked on the week's only group date, which brought them to U.S. Bank Stadium. Chris felt dejected knowing that Nayte had nabbed the final one-on-one date.

"Everything I said fell on deaf ears," Chris told the cameras of the warning he offered up about Nayte last week.

Vikings — not the football players who play at U.S. Bank Stadium, but men dressed as vikings — came out to inform Michelle's suitors that they'd be competing to be her one true viking. That started with the guys trying out their war cries, followed by eating some authentic viking food such as fermented herring and viking head hash (cow brains, tongue and cheek).

"I don't think I can do this," Chris repeated of consuming the viking delicacies.

Next came demonstrations of physical strength in the form of arm wrestling. At the end of the competition, Clayton, 28, came out on top and earned the title of Ultimate Viking.

"Not only did I have a lot of fun, they're also still making a point to interact with me along the way," Michelle said in an on-camera interview. "And so today has been such a special day."

Michelle and the men headed to the afterparty, where she spent time with victor Clayton, 28, and Brandon. In fact, everyone except for Chris, 28, had time with Michelle.

"Last week I told her I think you deserve better, I think people are putting in effort," the commodities broker said. "I think she believes what I said but after everything that's transpired the past week, there's a part of me that wants to know what her thoughts are."

Michelle gave the date rose to Clayton, whom she called some she "really connected with today and has continued to show the effort."

SECOND ONE-ON-ONE DATE

Michelle took Nayte, 27, out on a boat on Lake Minnetonka, and she hoped to move on from the drama created by Chris.

"Nayte and I have so much chemistry as that person that had the first kiss and the first impression rose, but a lot of our time has been not all flowers and roses," Michelle said in an on-camera interview. "Nayte was a name who came out of Chris' mouth in that conversation at that last rose ceremony, and I want to put that behind us."

Michelle enlisted her best friends Allie and Tia to help her assess Nayte. "They just had the most amazing, natural chemistry," Allie said of Michelle and Nayte.

At the end of their time on the water, Michelle told Nayte about the Minnesota tradition of getting purified in Lake Minnetonka and they both jumped in.

After drying off, Michelle and Nayte met back up for wine and bonded over losing their fun sides in past relationships.

"I moved back in with my parents because he basically said, '[I] can't do this anymore,' but he did that when he was at my weakest," Michelle recalled of a previous boyfriend. "I thought I had some type of disease and these doctors spent months and months searching for answers. And it turned out to be like, this toxic, anxious relationship and I didn't know it until I got out of it."

Being vulnerable with Nayte led Michelle to declare the day "one of my favorite days."

"I feel like, real feelings and this is crazy," Natye replied. "If there was a best-case scenario this would be it, 100 percent."

Chris wanted to play a role in Michelle's favorite day, too, and showed up on the date to talk to her. "Last night I didn't get the chance to talk to her, so I don't care if she's on a one-on-one, I'm gonna say what I got to say," Chris told the cameras.

So he crashed Michelle and Nayte's night and asked to speak to the elementary school teacher about something "important."

Once they stepped away from Natye, Chris said he "felt really played by the whole situation."

"Before the rose ceremony I said what I said, came from a place of honesty, and I don't know what happened after that," Chris continued. "You came down, you sat next to Nayte, two days later you proceeded to give him [a] one-on-one. I felt like what I said had fallen on deaf ears. And I came to say, I warned you and I don't want you to make the wrong decision."

Michelle said she "was kind of caught off-guard" by how Chris handled the situation.

"I do appreciate you wanting to look out for me, but also at the same time, I can speak for myself," she added. "And I want a man who is going to stand and support me when I speak and not a man who's going to speak for me."

As a result, Michelle didn't see a future with Chris. "Ultimately I do feel like we're not necessarily on the same page," Michelle said to Chris. "I just don't see this relationship progressing and so I do need to walk you out."

With Chris gone for good, Michelle returned to her evening with Natye and they kissed while watching fireworks over Minneapolis.

"I'm very crazy about Nayte," Michelle said in an on-camera interview. "I do start to get this feeling like, this is my person. That's really exciting but it's also very terrifying. But I'm following my intuition, I'm following my heart. And I do feel that I'm starting to fall for Nayte."

COCKTAIL PARTY AND ROSE CEREMONY

Ahead of the rose ceremony, Michelle and Rick, 32, strolled around the block and stopped to dance by a busker playing piano. Rick even said he'd consider moving to Minneapolis for Michelle.

Back inside, Michelle presented Brandon, 27, with a cake for his birthday and chatted with 29-year-old Martin, who complained about the high maintenance women in Miami.

When Michelle asked what makes a woman high maintenance, he replied, "Just expecting somebody just to do absolutely everything for them. I just think a relationship ... I think just because a man is a man they have to do everything for somebody because it also takes away the power that females have."

Martin knew that response didn't sit well with Michelle, but that didn't stop him from getting a rose at the ceremony.

Michelle also offered roses to Rick, Olu, Brandon and Rodney, which left Casey and Leroy to pack their bags and head home.