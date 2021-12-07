Bachelorette Michelle Young Goes on Fantasy Suite Dates with Her Top 3 in Sneak Peek as Engagement Nears
As Michelle narrows down to her final choice, the guys also meet her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young
The Bachelorette finale is almost here.
After the Men Tell All special on Monday, the ABC hit revealed a sneak peek at the rest of Michelle Young's season 18. The grade school teacher, 28, goes on romantic dates with her final three guys, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman and Brandon Jones, as she approaches the Fantasy Suites portion of the series.
"I have three incredible men left," Michelle says in the clip.
Then, she breaks down her connection with each man.
"I have never had a feeling like when I kiss Nayte. He is soulmate material," Michelle says of the sales executive from Austin, Texas.
Next is Joe, her fellow Minnesota native, whom Young calls "my slice of home," adding, "There's just something so special about our connection."
Lastly, there's the traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon. "I can see spending my life with Brandon," Michelle says.
But the competition between the men only gets heated as they go from "bros to foes."
And as she narrows down to her final choice, the guys also meet her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim Young. "I'm not sure you're 100 percent in," her mom tells Nayte, who says he's ready to propose.
"When you're in love with three people, how do you know which person is your person?" Michelle contemplates.
Before Michelle could possibly receive a Neil Lane engagement ring, she questions one of the men about how ready he is to commit to her.
"Falling in love is one thing, an engagement is another thing. Which of those are you ready for?" she asks.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.