Bachelorette Michelle Young Raves About 'Thoughtful' Fiancé as He Says He'll Be Moving 'Very Soon'

"I've never been with somebody who makes me feel so beautiful," Michelle Young said of her new fiancé

Michelle Young is happily engaged!

The season 18 Bachelorette made her first public appearance with her fiancé, Nayte Olukoya, on the After the Final Rose special Tuesday night following the finale episode, during which she said yes to his proposal.

"We always joked about running away, and we're able to do that. But when you're in this position, you run away and you can't tell anybody. So we ran away and we had to keep it a secret. We just always joke about being able to like scream out that we're like in love and all this different stuff. But hey, now we can," Michelle told host Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Recalling the moment with Nayte after she sent home Brandon Jones, Michelle said "I was so nervous. I just remember shaking and it was an emotional day."

Michelle, 28, was drawn to Nayte, 27, from the first episode of her season and she gave him the first impression rose during the first rose ceremony. Their relationship grew quickly after though Michelle did admit she was in love with three men.

But it wasn't necessarily an easy decision for Michelle to pick Nayte. The final episode showed Michelle choosing between Brandon and Nayte, the two men she said she was in love with. While Brandon, 27, won over her family, Nayte had her mom concerned about his commitment, which was later questioned by Michelle.

"Behind the scenes, he really was challenging himself. And that's the thing, is that love doesn't always have to be like this perfect, intense, magical story that goes through like from start to end with no speed bumps," Michelle said after she was asked if it was still a struggle for Nayte to be vulnerable with his feelings.

"I think what's so hard is that you go through this experience and you have these magical moments/ You leave in love but then you spend so much more time together. You get to text, FaceTime, talk to each other's families and you get significantly closer. Then he has to also watch all these other stories unfold," she explained. "Nayte had to watch, you know, me saying I love you and he had to be understanding about that."

Michelle added, "I think the biggest thing is that we communicate through everything. And it doesn't always have to be this perfect communication but we both know that we're gonna stick in it. We're gonna not let go, we're gonna hold on and that's the biggest part. Because this is not easy. There's been uncomfortable emotions and we definitely had them."

The couple was joined by their parents, including her mom LaVonne who told the viewers that now "we are in love with Nayte, absolutely in love with Nayte."

Elsewhere, Bristowe asked the Bachelorette if she feels seen by her partner, as that was one of her fears in a relationship. "I've never been with somebody who makes me feel so beautiful. Truly, inside and out. And he is so thoughtful. He's always thinking about me, but it's definitely in a way that he makes sure I know it's gonna last. It's not just here for now," she said.