Michelle Young Faces Her Runner-Up on After the Final Rose: 'I Knew You Were Gonna Break My Heart'

Bachelor Nation wasn't ready for this emotional goodbye.

Michelle Young sat down for a conversation with her Bachelorette runner-up Brandon Jones on Tuesday night's episode of After the Final Rose for the first time following the season 18 finale, during which Michelle chose Nayte Olukoya as her final pick and he proposed.

"I'd rather listen and rather hear your side because, what I saw, I guess I have my own views and opinions but I'd rather your size so I can get the whole clarity," Brandon told Michelle. "I guess I just wanted to know, what was going through your mind because I know there's a lot that didn't happen or didn't show."

Michelle started by explaining that she "was able to give it everything" on the show. "I truly didn't believe that I would be one of those people who would be able to fall in love with two people. That's just not something that I ever thought was possible," she told Brandon.

"I shared my thoughts and feelings with you, those were my true honest thoughts and feelings. I cared and I do care about your feelings. I care about you as a person," Michelle continued. "My decision to share that I was in love with you, I wasn't sharing that because I already had made a decision. I was sharing that because there was something that I had been holding back and because I didn't think I was capable fall in love with two people. It was really hard for me to honestly come out and talk about that."

Recalling how "tough" the breakup was, Brandon told her "I knew you were gonna break my heart," adding that "I knew you show your emotions through your eyes, everything you do with your eyes. And when I walked up, I saw your heart was pointing in different directions."

Lastly, he confessed to Michelle that he was "a little confused" after he sent her home. "Breaking someone's heart isn't easy, but I just felt like you really had to push Nayte to that point. It was just kind of confusing when you never had to question me, but you had to keep questioning him. But again, sometimes we don't understand what our heart is telling us. Sometimes you just know what you want."

Before choosing Nayte, 27, Michelle had expressed love for Brandon, 27, and shared that he had all the qualities she wanted in a partner. But in the final moments, Michelle couldn't give her full heart to Brandon.

The emotional ending was heartbreaking for Brandon, and many viewers, especially after he made one last effort to prove his love to her by leaving a note against her door the night before she made her final decision. "You will never have to ask me for my love," his note read.

And his final words to her were also emotional.

"I truly believe that you're the missing piece I've been searching for my entire life and I don't want to spend another second without you," he told Michelle. "I don't want to walk another day without you. I don't want to wake up another morning without you. I would truly be the luckiest man to walk this earth if I got to walk it with you."

In the end, Brandon graciously wished Michelle "nothing but happiness" and said, "I will always be here for you."

Elsewhere in the show, Brandon told host Kaitlyn Bristowe that he felt "so certain" that she would choose him over Nayte.

"I think just going in, I thought I was so certain. Ultimately, I just wanted the best for her. I just wanted her to be happy. I wanted her to truly find her person because going into this, she did express that she was scared of not finding her person. And so I'm glad that she did. Congrats to her and Nayte," he shared. "The biggest thing for me was coming to the understanding that she did find her person, she did find happiness. So I'm thankful for that."